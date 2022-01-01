What can prevent approval?

Currently, payroll-deductible loans are one of the main types of credit aimed at individuals. That’s because, in general, it offers great rates and installment options. In 2020, retirees and pensioners represented 60% of payroll loan borrowers in the country. However, do you know how the payroll loan works and what could prevent the approval of this type of credit? To find out, check out below!

Payroll Loan: What Can Prevent Ordeal?

So, first, it is worth explaining how the payroll loan works. You can request it from a partnership between financial institutions, which are responsible for granting credit, and public agencies and companies. Thus, when a person requests a loan, the installments are deducted directly from the payroll, whether salary or some type of benefit.

Due to the automatic discount on the account, the payroll loan usually offers lower interest rates. This is because the default risk tends to decrease. In addition, the payment period is usually longer and, in some cases, it can reach 72 months.

However, there are cases where the bank can deny the request. Yes, the financial institution can deny the application for a payroll loan, even if the applicant fits into one of the groups mentioned above. This can be due to several factors, such as:

not have a consignable margin: if the applicant does not have sufficient consignable margin for the requested amount;

temporary employment relationship: to get a payroll loan, you need to have a fixed income. Professionals with a temporary employment relationship, such as interns, temporary workers and civil servants in temporary positions, are not entitled to apply for credit.

to get a payroll loan, you need to have a fixed income. Professionals with a temporary employment relationship, such as interns, temporary workers and civil servants in temporary positions, are not entitled to apply for credit. incorrect or outdated data;

age : the minimum age for taking out a payroll loan is 18 years;

: the minimum age for taking out a payroll loan is 18 years; have other active loans: if the share of active loans, together, reach the consignable margin, it is very likely that the institution will deny the request.



