What does Chinese astrology have to say about the year 2022?

The prospects for this 2022 are good for our astrology. The year will be ruled by Mercury, an inspirer of freedom. but not Chinese astrological calendar, what’s in store for 2022? The first thing we must understand is that, according to the Chinese astrological calendar, the year starts on February 1st, different from ours that starts on March 20th.

According to the Chinese, the year will be governed by the Tiger, who represents war, the fight for freedom. The Tiger that governs the Chinese astrological calendar in 2022 represents a quest for a sense of justice and freedom. This placement does not differ much from ours, because Mercury makes us rekindle this feeling of freedom.

As water is one of the elements that govern Chinese astrology and is present for 2022, we will certainly have a year inflamed by strong emotions. As Tigre is a strong revolutionary, the year will bring about changes in us, in our convictions and in the way we act and think.

We will learn to handle our finances in a different way, as well as face obstacles. The perspective is that it will be a year in which we can breathe better in abstract and concrete terms. With the influence of Uranus putting pressure on Saturn, there will be many clashes in this new year.

The Tiger will surface in our New Year, in addition to the feeling of searching for our freedom. The tensions of the world are reflected in both Western and Chinese astrology. This clash of Uranus and Saturn, which represent past and future, is also noted in Chinese astrology through the Tiger.