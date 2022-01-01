What does Darwin have to do with the flu and H3N2? – Erickson Gontijo

H3N2 flu outbreak is being registered in several regions of the country (photo: Pixabay)

The flu virus that we are already very familiar with came to surprise us this end of the year. The increase in the number of flu cases is associated with a variant of the H3N2 virus that was named after Darwin.

One of the causes of flu conditions is the Influenza virus and, just as we have been following COVID-19, flu can also be caused by several strains. The data registered by the world organizations are impressive: more than a billion cases per year, and of these, almost 5 million are serious; It is responsible for nearly half a million deaths worldwide.

“Dr. Erickson, I don’t understand! Does the flu not have a vaccine every year?” The flu virus has a very large capacity to mutate and, with that, the annual vaccines are not reinforced, but new ones! Remember we said that in the text about Vaccination Booster? There is a task force in the world that carries out epidemiological surveillance, in a very specific way, a genomic surveillance is carried out that identifies which type or strain is causing current cases.

What can we expect different from what is making the news pages? The current cause of the cases is H3N2 – to refresh your memory the 2009 swine flu was identified as H1N1. What has now been observed is that current vaccines do not have adequate effectiveness for this strain and, as a result, cases are getting out of control, raising a concern in relation to the most vulnerable and risk groups.

Cases are already broken out in Rio de Janeiro, So Paulo and Bahia. All colleagues who work in emergency care units across the country have already commented in the groups on the increase in cases of respiratory diseases that are subtly different from COVID-19. Everything indicates that the virus was brought in by the circulation of people arriving from regions that are experiencing winter – Europe and the United States, in particular.

Managing a health system is not easy. Health units are doubling or tripling their demands. Even in the online plants, doctors’ schedules are overcrowded and teams need to be expanded.

The symptoms are not very different: high fever, chills, headache and malaise. But it requires attention to avoid complications.

How to prevent?

They are the same guidelines as COVID-19, something we had already commented on a lot in our column. Behavioral change during periods of illness is something that will remain in our routine. Remember we talked about the use of masks in eastern countries like Japan? Of course, frequent hand hygiene, eating well and staying hydrated, and not sharing personal items such as towels, glasses, cutlery and pillows are excellent measures!

The treatment does not, in principle, require any special medications, other than symptomatic ones and rest. However, a feature that became famous for testing, in the same? Yes, there is a test to identify the causative agent of the condition, which at this moment can be essential to differentiate Influenza from COVID-19. The work of the Butantan Institute is continuous and is not limited to Coronavac tests – as we have already mentioned many times.

One of the studies conducted this year is precisely to produce a Brazilian tetravalent vaccine. Currently, we find tetravalents in private services and they are imported. Butantan is studying a vaccine that will protect against H1N1, H3N2, Victoria and Yamagata in the same application.

Due to new news and cases in the world, the Butantan Institute announced on its social networks that in less than 30 days it will already be producing updated vaccines with coverage for the Darwin variant of the H3N2 virus. It is already in line with the research and actions of the Institute, which is the largest vaccine producer in the Southern Hemisphere with new vaccines. The current vaccines, produced by the Institute, are covered against the H1N1, H3N2 and Victoria strains.

Are you up to date with your vaccinations? The most effective vaccine against the virus that is circulating will only be possible next year, which does not prevent you from taking control measures and keeping your vaccination card up to date.