What does Darwin have to do with the flu and H3N2? – Erickson Gontijo

The flu virus that we are already very familiar with came to surprise us this end of the year. The increase in the number of flu cases is associated with a variant of the H3N2 virus that was named after Darwin.
There is a task force in the world that carries out epidemiological surveillance, in a very specific way, a genomic surveillance is carried out that identifies which type or strain is causing current cases.
What can we expect different from what is making the news pages? The current cause of the cases is H3N2 – to refresh your memory the 2009 swine flu was identified as H1N1. What has now been observed is that current vaccines do not have adequate effectiveness for this strain and, as a result, cases are getting out of control, raising a concern in relation to the most vulnerable and risk groups.
Cases are already broken out in Rio de Janeiro, So Paulo and Bahia. All colleagues who work in emergency care units across the country have already commented in the groups on the increase in cases of respiratory diseases that are subtly different from COVID-19. Everything indicates that the virus was brought in by the circulation of people arriving from regions that are experiencing winter – Europe and the United States, in particular.
Managing a health system is not easy. Health units are doubling or tripling their demands. Even in the online plants, doctors’ schedules are overcrowded and teams need to be expanded.
The symptoms are not very different: high fever, chills, headache and malaise. But it requires attention to avoid complications.
How to prevent?
Of course, frequent hand hygiene, eating well and staying hydrated, and not sharing personal items such as towels, glasses, cutlery and pillows are excellent measures!
One of the studies conducted this year is precisely to produce a Brazilian tetravalent vaccine. Currently, we find tetravalents in private services and they are imported. Butantan is studying a vaccine that will protect against H1N1, H3N2, Victoria and Yamagata in the same application.
Due to new news and cases in the world, the Butantan Institute announced on its social networks that in less than 30 days it will already be producing updated vaccines with coverage for the Darwin variant of the H3N2 virus. It is already in line with the research and actions of the Institute, which is the largest vaccine producer in the Southern Hemisphere with new vaccines. The current vaccines, produced by the Institute, are covered against the H1N1, H3N2 and Victoria strains.
Are you up to date with your vaccinations? The most effective vaccine against the virus that is circulating will only be possible next year, which does not prevent you from taking control measures and keeping your vaccination card up to date.