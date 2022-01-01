What is pulmonary thromboembolism, a disease that killed the singer

This Wednesday (12/29), the world of music, especially the country, is sadder. Singer Maurílio, who forms a duo with Luiza, died at the age of 28. He was hospitalized since December 15, when he got sick after recording a DVD of other musicians. At the time, he suffered three cardiac arrests, but was revived.

When he arrived at the hospital, he was diagnosed with pulmonary thromboembolism. that it is a very serious disease and, if not treated quickly, it can lead to sudden death.

According Dr. Hugo Hyung Bok Yoo, Pulmonologist at Botucatu Medical School, acute pulmonary thromboembolism (PE) is one of the main causes of cardiovascular emergencies and, in about 25% of cases, the initial clinical manifestation is sudden death. The annual incidence varies from 23 to 69 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants, with a mortality rate of up to 30% in untreated patients and with a reduction in this rate to 2.5 to 10% in properly treated patients. Among cardiovascular diseases, it is the 3rd leading cause of death, second only to acute myocardial infarction and stroke.

The most frequent symptoms are shortness of breath, pleural pain (chest pain), anxiety, cough, tachycardia, fever and hemoptysis, which is a cough with blood.

Traditional initial treatment in the acute phase consists of full anticoagulation with heparin or non-vitamin K-dependent oral anticoagulants.

In addition, some risk factors for pulmonary thromboembolism are obesity, permanent immobility (which can be a sequel of a stroke, for example) or temporary (when a leg is broken or something that makes the person rest for a long time), pregnant women, hormone replacement, use of oral contraceptives, cancer patient and age over 70 years should be aware of symptoms.

OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

“It is with deep regret that we inform the departure of our Maurílio Delmont Ribeiro, husband, son, artist and, above all, a human being of the greatest dignity, who leaves us early on this date of mourning for all his family, friends and legion of fans. The death happened at 4:30 pm today (12/29), with a death certificate signed by dr. Wandervan Azevedo.

We can only thank God for the 28 years we shared with someone who inspired and taught us so much, loving and being loved by so many people, in the certainty that his story will continue to guide us in this plan”.

