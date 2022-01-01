What is the origin of New Year rituals in Brazil? | Pop & Art

The custom of celebrating the arrival of a new cycle on the calendar is nothing new. It’s been around for over 4,000 years. But at that time, instead of a new “year”, the passage of time was counted by the seasons of the year.

The first people to celebrate the festival of passage would have been Mesopotamia, an area that today corresponds to the territories of Iraq, Kuwait, Syria and Turkey. Depending on agriculture to survive, they celebrated the end of winter and the beginning of spring, when a new crop began.

As a result, the Mesopotamians’ passing party did not take place on the night of December 31st to January 1st, but from March 22nd to March 23rd, the date of the beginning of spring in the Northern Hemisphere.

It was only with the introduction of a new calendar in the West in 1582—the Gregorian calendar, adopted by Pope Gregory 13 in place of the Julian calendar—that the first day of the new year became January 1st.

As with New Year’s celebrations today, the passing celebrations also represented hope. If today some rituals aim to attract prosperity and money — such as using the color yellow at the New Year’s Eve party or eating lentils — the cults of 4,000 years ago asked for food and plenty.

The term New Year’s Eve, used in various parts of the world to describe the New Year’s Eve party, is more recent: it emerged in the 17th century, in France, and represented parties of the nobility that lasted all night.

New Year’s Eve had no date to happen, but with the decline of the French nobility the word was being adapted to the New Year’s Eve party — the word New Year’s Eve derives from the verb “to wake up” in French.

In the 19th century, these festivals were adopted by the nobility from other parts of the world who were influenced by French culture.

The nobility of Brazil was one of those who adopted New Year’s Eve, but the religious syncretism characteristic of the country’s historical past made the celebrations here add new characters, customs and food to New Year’s parties.

2 out of 5 Two men watch the fireworks in Copacabana, in celebration of New Year in Rio de Janeiro. — Photo: AP Photo/Leo Correa Two men watch the fireworks in Copacabana, in celebration of New Year in Rio de Janeiro. — Photo: AP Photo/Leo Correa

In Salvador, the Igreja do Senhor do Bonfim is the main point of the city on the last Friday of the year, called “Sextafeira da Gratação”. Faithfuls from all over the country go to the temple to ask for protection for the next year and take objects to bless, such as necklaces, the famous bonfim ribbons, house keys, photos and even the car.

On all beaches in Brazil, followers of Iemanjá usually spend New Year’s Eve on the coast to make offerings or skip the seven waves.

Iemanjá, the Queen of the Sea, is an African deity originally from Nigeria, from the tradition called Yoruba, and incorporated by Candomblé and Umbanda in Brazil.

“In Nigeria, the ritual to Iemanjá is done on February 2nd (just like in Bahia), but it also takes place in Brazil during the last days of the year and on New Year’s Eve,” explained Unirio professor Zeca Ligiéro, author of books on Afro-Brazilian tradition and performance.

“Iemanjá became popular in Afro-Brazilian religions, such as Umbanda, Tambor de Mina and Candomblé due to the strength of this feminine archetype that she represents: a mother, a vain woman who likes perfumes, flowers and treats and protects pregnant women”, added the professor .

3 out of 5 Offerings to Iemanjá on New Year’s Eve 2012 in Copacabana — Photo: Alexandre Macieira/Riotur Offerings to Iemanjá on New Year’s Eve 2012 in Copacabana — Photo: Alexandre Macieira/Riotur

Ligiéro said that Umbanda was born in Brazil after African rituals were harshly persecuted in the country, having been directly influenced by the national culture.

“This new religion of African origin, Umbanda, mixed several Amerindian, Spiritist and Catholic traditions, creating a new image for Iemanjá, a kind of cabocla Venus, whose hips are fuller than the breasts”, explained the professor.

“The image of Iemanjá, because of this mixture, seems to come out of the sea like a Botticelli virgin, but she distributes graces with her palms open like some images of the Virgin Mary. In fact, she has the face of Mary, but bears a star on her forehead ( symbol of high African spirituality) and has long black hair, more indigenous than Afro.”

“All religions borrow from each other to build their specific rituals”, explained the professor of Modern History at Unicamp Rui Luis Rodrigues, when talking about the historical origin of the end-of-year festivities.

“Historical, anthropological and theological research has indicated the varied borrowings that religious groups take from each other in their rituals.”

Umbanda artist Marcelo Rodrigues, from Rio de Janeiro, said that he is in the habit of making offerings to Iemanjá at the end of the year.

“I try to make New Year’s Eve on the beach, but when it’s not possible, I usually go to sea a day or two before.”

4 out of 5 The tradition of jumping seven waves in the first hours of the year on Boa Viagem beach, in Pernambuco — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press The tradition of jumping seven waves in the first hours of the year on Boa Viagem beach, in Pernambuco — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press

The relationship between Brazilians and national beaches during New Year’s Eve, however, is not exclusive to devotees of Iemanjá.

Despite living far from the coast, in the interior of São Paulo, Rodrigo da Gama’s family from São Paulo usually spends New Year’s Eve on the beaches of Santa Catarina, a state where they have family members.

“When we are in Santa Catarina, we always go to the beach, wear white clothes and jump the seven waves at the turn”, said Gama.

From a family of “non-practicing Catholics”, he explained that the ritual of wearing white and jumping the waves, unlike what it is for Umbanda practitioners, has no religious meaning, only spiritual.

His family’s tradition demonstrates how the figure of Iemanjá became popular in Brazil, especially in the 1950s and 1960s, when his ritual started to be practiced on the beaches of the famous South Zone of Rio de Janeiro, gaining national visibility.

“But from the organization of fireworks shows and millionaire sponsorships for parties on Rio’s beaches, the rituals of Iemanjá have been banned to increasingly distant beaches,” stated Ligiéro.

“We realized that offering rituals to Iemanjá are increasingly at risk, even with Iemanjá bringing together millions of people of other religions, who dress in white and go to the beach. We are witnessing the return of the persecution of Afro-Brazilian religions with hostility of these rituals.”

The tradition of wearing white

Wearing white clothes at the New Year’s party became common in Brazil in the 1970s, when members of Candomblé began making their offerings on Copacabana beach. People who passed by the beach and saw the ritual found the white beautiful — and adopted the dress.

The tradition of jumping the seven waves at the turn of the year, making seven different orders, is also linked to umbanda and the cult of Iemanjá.

Seven is a Kabbalistic number, which in Umbanda represents Eshu, the son of Yemanjá. It is also related to the Seven Lines of Umbanda, a concept of organization of spirits under the command of an orixás. Each jump, in this case, would be a request to a different orixá.

New Year celebrations do not necessarily take place on January 1st. This is because there are several calendars that organize the annual cycle differently from the Gregorian one.

For Muslims, the New Year corresponds to the month of May in the Gregorian calendar; for Jews, it corresponds to the period of late September and early October; the Chinese celebrate the passage between the end of January and the beginning of February.

Attorney Anna Beatriz Dodeles told the BBC that her family is Jewish and does not celebrate the Gregorian New Year.

“The Jewish ‘New Year’ is called Rosh Hashana, known as Judgment Day and the Head of the Year. It takes place in one of the most important months in Judaism, the month of Elul,” she said.

“This festival takes place in the seventh month of the Jewish calendar — Lunar — and marks for the Jews the birth of the world, the beginning of human creation.”

To celebrate Rosh Hashana, whose celebrations last two days, the Dodeles family says prayers and eats certain foods typical of the Jewish community, such as wine and round challah (round fermented bread) moistened in honey.

“At this time, we should ask forgiveness from the people we hurt, not generically, but thoughtfully. If that person does not accept the apology, the request must be made at least three times, and the most important thing is to change our behavior to that that doesn’t happen again in that new year”, explained the lawyer.

The family of journalist Flávia Sato, who is a Buddhist, also follows Japanese cultural traditions. Therefore, his family says goodbye to the old year on December 31st, but cleaning the house.

“On the 31st, at my parents’ house, we practiced a ritual called Oosouji, which is a thorough cleaning of the house to renew the environment’s energies and start the New Year from scratch, with everything clean and organized,” says the journalist.

Food is also important in this rite of passage. “Ozoni, a broth that includes a rice ball, cannot be missing; the moti, which, according to tradition, brings good luck for the coming year. After the fireworks and eating moti, our party usually ends early, because the next day, first thing in the morning, we all gathered again to start the year in prayer,” she described, explaining that New Year is the main family holiday for Buddhists.

In addition to the cleaning, family dinner and fireworks, there are also individual rituals at her house.

“My parents always encouraged me to take this time to write down all my goals for the year so I could focus and accomplish my personal goals.”