WhatsApp launches function that will be cause for fight in groups

THE Whatsapp is getting ready to generate controversy among users who like to chat in groups. This is because the new role of the messenger promises to be a reason for disagreement and discussion, especially for those responsible for collective chats.

The feature in question allows administrators of groups on WhatsApp to be able to delete any messages or media that are sent by the participants of the conversation. In other words, the power to delete a content does not only apply to its own messages, but also to third parties.

According to the WABetaInfo portal, dedicated exclusively to information and news about the application, the novelty is already being tested by some users. The company’s objective is to evaluate the functionality and fix possible errors and bugs before releasing it to the general public definitively.

Role can be stressful for those who participate in many groups

THE new WhatsApp function it has a high chance of causing discontent on the part of the participants in a group, as there is a chance that important messages in work or study groups, for example, are permanently deleted by administrators without prior notice.

In other words, the user who needs to go back to consult some information may no longer find the message there, including one that he himself sent. This excessive autonomy given to moderators of a group must be well analyzed, especially when professional or study matters are involved.

A screenshot of the new function to be launched can be seen below. It says “This message has been removed by an administrator”. Check out:

An official release date for the tool has not yet been released for all users. However, considering that most of the functions that appear in the WhatsApp Beta are released shortly thereafter to all users, it shouldn’t take long for the functionality to be available on a large scale.