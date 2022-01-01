When WhatsApp Helps Save Lives During a Pandemic – Economics

For those who are tired of the constant notifications from groups of Whatsapp, there is some evidence that they can be very useful and go beyond funny stickers – depending, of course, on your contacts. It was a message in the app that started one of the biggest mobilizations to accelerate the treatment of the first serious cases of Covid-19 in Brazil.

Magnamed – owned by businessman Wataru Ueda – needed help to expand the manufacture of respirators to meet the demand and give more chance of survival to critically ill patients who swelled in hospitals unprepared for the pandemic. And it was thanks to a “zap” that she managed to do this with speed, after a message for help sent by Ueda to the group of 1982 graduates at the Instituto Tecnológico da Aeronáutica (ITA) in São José dos Campos (SP).

This networking ensured that the entrepreneur’s phone would ring with an offer of help. On the other side of the line was his classmate, Walter Schalka, who has been running the pulp producer Suzano since 2013. The help was the first step for Magnamed to be able to rapidly increase its production.

And do not stop there. Then another colleague, this time from the aeronautical manufacturer embraer, offered support. And the network grew, allowing the company, founded in 2005, to meet the extremely high demand for respirators, at the worst moment of the pandemic, in an unprecedented partnership between private sector companies.

Support came in many forms. Suzano, a large Brazilian exporter, helped bring in the raw materials needed to produce the respirators, at a time when global logistics and trade were facing difficulties. This gave breath to the company, whose sales in 2020 were concentrated in the different spheres of government.

Expansion

With this sudden increase in demand, the business multiplied. After having reached record sales of BRL 340 million last year (7.5 times the revenue of 2019), production is now beginning to move at a more normalized pace, with relief from the sanitary crisis provided by the high percentage of Brazilians vaccinated. For this year, the projection is to close at BRL 150 million in revenue, increasing 25% annually from 2022, reaching BRL 350 million in 2026.

With the sales pace returning to normality, Magnamed has already established its post-pandemic strategic planning: to reinforce its operations in the foreign market. “Today, Brazil represents only 1% of the foreign market for respirators, there is room for us to grow”, says Ueda.

Magnamed was founded by Ueda alongside two other engineers, Tatsuo Suzuki and Toru Kinjo. The first contribution received by the company was in 2008, when it was still in its initial stage, it was by the Criatec fund, of the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES). At that time, the company was still incubated at Cietec, the startup hub of the USP Polytechnic School. In 2015, it received its second capital injection, this time from the Vox Capital social impact fund. Together, Criatec and Vox have 54% of the company.

In addition to providing the necessary capital for the business to succeed, the presence of these funds in the company, according to Ueda, helped with governance – such as the implementation of a board of directors, something that was important when taking decisions in the heat of the pandemic.

New line

One of the products that Ueda believes will be an asset in internationalization is a new line of pulmonary ventilators with their own source of compressed air. In practice, this type of respirator requires less investment, avoiding the need to have a hospital compressed air network – something that can be an outlet for several lower-income regions, avoiding collapses like the one that occurred in Manaus, in early 2021 .

With products like this, Magnamed wants to collect up to 80% of its revenue from exports – against the 20% from foreign sales that the company accounts today. To cope with this leap, the company is setting foot outside: at the moment, it is building a factory in the United States.