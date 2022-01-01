Which phones will receive Android 12 in 2022? See list

Presented in October, the Android 12 started to be released by Google shortly thereafter. You pixel cell phones were the first to receive the latest stable version of the system, with the Material You language, several improvements and new features.
Smartphones from other brands started to receive the update as a result, like some models from Samsung, leaving those who were not covered in doubt about when will the phone be updated to Android 12. In this regard, it is worth noting that availability depends on the manufacturers.
That way, smartphones from one company can receive the update faster, while those from another will wait months. The update also depends on more factors, including defining the eligible models — the newest ones are usually at the front of the queue.
Android 12 was introduced in October.Source: Google/Disclosure
Here is a list of the phones that should receive Android 12 in 2022, from leading manufacturers. It was drawn up based on the confirmations already disclosed, but it also has rumors and is subject to change. Check out!
Samsung
- Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Galaxy S20 Plus
- Galaxy S20
- Galaxy S20 FE
- Galaxy S10 5G
- Galaxy S10
- Galaxy S10 Plus
- Galaxy S10e
- Galaxy S10 Lite
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
- Galaxy Note 20
- Galaxy Note 10 Plus
- Galaxy Note 10
- Galaxy Note 10 Lite
- Galaxy Fold
- Galaxy A71 5G
- Galaxy A71
- Galaxy A51 5G
- Galaxy A51
- Galaxy A52
- Galaxy A52 5G
- Galaxy A72
- Galaxy A90 5G
- Galaxy A01
- Galaxy A11
- Galaxy A31
- Galaxy A41
- Galaxy A21
- Galaxy A21s
- Galaxy A Quantum
- Galaxy Quantum 2
- Galaxy A42 5G
- Galaxy A02
- Galaxy A02s
- Galaxy A12
- Galaxy A32
- Galaxy A32 5G
- Galaxy A22
- Galaxy A22 5G
- Galaxy M42 5G
- Galaxy M12
- Galaxy M62
- Galaxy M01
- Galaxy M02s
- Galaxy M02
- Galaxy M21
- Galaxy M21s
- Galaxy M22
- Galaxy M31
- Galaxy M31 Prime Edition
- Galaxy M32
- Galaxy M32 5G
- Galaxy M51
- Galaxy M31s
- Galaxy F41
- Galaxy F62
- Galaxy F02s
- Galaxy F12
- Galaxy F22
- Galaxy Xcover Pro
- Galaxy Xcover 5
Xiaomi
- Xiaomi 11T Pro
- Xiaomi 11T
- Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
- Xiaomi Mix 4
- Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro
- Xiaomi Pad 5
- Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold
- Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 11X
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 11i
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi 10S
- Redmi 10 Prime
- Redmi 10
- Redmi Note 10T 5G
- Redmi Note 10 Pro
- Redmi Note 8 2021
- Redmi K40 Gaming
- Redmi Note 10 5G
- Redmi Note 10s
- Redmi Note 10
- Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
- Redmi K40 Pro+
- Redmi K40 Pro
- Redmi K40
- Redmi K30S
- Poco X3 GT
- Poco F3 GT
- Poco M3 Pro 5G
- Poco X3 Pro
- well F3
- Black Shark 4 Pro
- Black Shark 4
- Black Shark 3S
- Black Shark 3 Pro
- Black Shark 3
Motorola
- Motorola Razr 5G
- Motorola razr
- Moto G200
- Moto G100
- Motorcycle G71
- Moto G60
- Moto G60s
- Moto G51
- Motorcycle G41
- Motorcycle G31
- Moto G30
- Moto G20
- Moto G10
- Motorola G10 Power
- Motorola Edge
- Motorola Edge Plus
- Motorola Edge 20 Lite
- Motorola Edge 20
- Motorola Edge 20 Pro
- Motorola One Fusion+
- Motorola One Fusion
- Motorola One Hyper
- Motorola Moto G Fast
- Motorola G 5G Plus
- Motorola Moto G Power
- Motorola Moto G Power (2021)
- Motorola Moto G Power (2022)
- Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021)
- Motorola One 5G Ace
- Motorola One 5G
Nokia
- Nokia G10
- Nokia G20
- Nokia X10
- Nokia X20
- Nokia 8.3 5G
- Nokia 8V 5G UW
- Nokia 5.4
- Nokia 5.3
- Nokia 3.4
- Nokia 2.4
- Nokia 1.3
realme
- Realme GT
- Realme GT Master Edition
- Realme Narzo 50A
- Realme Narzo 50i
- Realme Narzo 30 5G
- Realme Narzo 30
- Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G
- Realme Narzo 20 Pro
- Realme Narzo 50A
- Realme Narzo 50i
- Realme Narzo 30 5G
- Realme Narzo 30
- Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G
- Realme Narzo 20 Pro
- Realme X7 Max 5G
- Realme X7 Pro Ultra
- Realme X7
- Realme X7 Pro
- Realme X3
- Realme X3 SuperZoom
- Realme X50 Pro Player
- Realme X50m 5G
- Realme X50 Pro 5G
- Realme X50 5G
- Realme Q3 Pro Carnival
- Realme Q3 Pro 5G
- Realme Q3 5G
- Realme Q3i 5G
- Realme V11s 5G
- Realme V13 5G
- Realme V11 5G
- Realme V15 5G
- Realme C25Y
- Realm C25
- Realme C25s
- Realme 8s 5G
- Realme 8i
- Realme 8 5G
- Realme 8
- Realme 8 Pro
- Realme 7i
- Realme 7 5G
- Realme 7 Pro
- Realme 7
- Realme 6S
- Realme 6
- Realme 6 Pro
OnePlus
- OnePlus Nord 2 5G
- OnePlus Nord N200 5G
- OnePlus Nord CE 5G
- OnePlus 9 5G
- OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
- OnePlus 9R
- OnePlus Nord 5G
- OnePlus 8T
- OnePlus 8T+ 5G
- OnePlus Nord
- OnePlus 8 Pro
- OnePlus 8 5G
- OnePlus 8 5G UW
- OnePlus 8
- OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren
- OnePlus 7T Pro
- OnePlus 7T
- OnePlus 7 Pro 5G
- OnePlus 7 Pro
- OnePlus 7
Oppo
- Find X3 Pro
- Reno 5 5G
- A95 5G
asus
- ROG Phone 5s
- ROG Phone 5s Pro
- ROG Phone 5 Ultimate
- ROG Phone 5 Pro
- ROG Phone 5
- ROG Phone 3
- ROG Phone 2
- Zenfone 8
- Zenfone 8 Flip
- Zenfone 7 Pro
- Zenfone 7
LG
- LG Velvet 5G
- LG G8X
- LG Velvet (LTE)
- LG G8S
- LG Wing
- LG K52
- LG K42
- LG V50S
- LG V50
- LG G8
- LG Q31
- LG Q52
- LG Q92 5G
Other brands
- Vivo iQOO 7Legend
- Vivo iQOO 7
- Vivo V21 5G
- Live V60 Pro
- Vivo V50 series
- Vivo V20 series
- Vivo iQOO Z3 Series
- Tecno Camon 17
- TCL 20 Pro 5G
- ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G