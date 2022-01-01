Which phones will receive Android 12 in 2022? See list

Presented in October, the Android 12 started to be released by Google shortly thereafter. You pixel cell phones were the first to receive the latest stable version of the system, with the Material You language, several improvements and new features.

Smartphones from other brands started to receive the update as a result, like some models from Samsung, leaving those who were not covered in doubt about when will the phone be updated to Android 12. In this regard, it is worth noting that availability depends on the manufacturers.

That way, smartphones from one company can receive the update faster, while those from another will wait months. The update also depends on more factors, including defining the eligible models — the newest ones are usually at the front of the queue.

Android 12 was introduced in October.Source: Google/Disclosure

Here is a list of the phones that should receive Android 12 in 2022, from leading manufacturers. It was drawn up based on the confirmations already disclosed, but it also has rumors and is subject to change. Check out!

Samsung

Galaxy S20 Ultra

Galaxy S20 Plus

Galaxy S20

Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy S10 5G

Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10 Plus

Galaxy S10e

Galaxy S10 Lite

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Galaxy Note 20

Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Galaxy Note 10

Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Galaxy Fold

Galaxy A71 5G

Galaxy A71

Galaxy A51 5G

Galaxy A51

Galaxy A52

Galaxy A52 5G

Galaxy A72

Galaxy A90 5G

Galaxy A01

Galaxy A11

Galaxy A31

Galaxy A41

Galaxy A21

Galaxy A21s

Galaxy A Quantum

Galaxy Quantum 2

Galaxy A42 5G

Galaxy A02

Galaxy A02s

Galaxy A12

Galaxy A32

Galaxy A32 5G

Galaxy A22

Galaxy A22 5G

Galaxy M42 5G

Galaxy M12

Galaxy M62

Galaxy M01

Galaxy M02s

Galaxy M02

Galaxy M21

Galaxy M21s

Galaxy M22

Galaxy M31

Galaxy M31 Prime Edition

Galaxy M32

Galaxy M32 5G

Galaxy M51

Galaxy M31s

Galaxy F41

Galaxy F62

Galaxy F02s

Galaxy F12

Galaxy F22

Galaxy Xcover Pro

Galaxy Xcover 5

Xiaomi

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi 11T

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Xiaomi Mix 4

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro

Xiaomi Pad 5

Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11X

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11i

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 10S

Redmi 10 Prime

Redmi 10

Redmi Note 10T 5G

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note 8 2021

Redmi K40 Gaming

Redmi Note 10 5G

Redmi Note 10s

Redmi Note 10

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Redmi K40 Pro+

Redmi K40 Pro

Redmi K40

Redmi K30S

Poco X3 GT

Poco F3 GT

Poco M3 Pro 5G

Poco X3 Pro

well F3

Black Shark 4 Pro

Black Shark 4

Black Shark 3S

Black Shark 3 Pro

Black Shark 3

Motorola

Motorola Razr 5G

Motorola razr

Moto G200

Moto G100

Motorcycle G71

Moto G60

Moto G60s

Moto G51

Motorcycle G41

Motorcycle G31

Moto G30

Moto G20

Moto G10

Motorola G10 Power

Motorola Edge

Motorola Edge Plus

Motorola Edge 20 Lite

Motorola Edge 20

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

Motorola One Fusion+

Motorola One Fusion

Motorola One Hyper

Motorola Moto G Fast

Motorola G 5G Plus

Motorola Moto G Power

Motorola Moto G Power (2021)

Motorola Moto G Power (2022)

Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021)

Motorola One 5G Ace

Motorola One 5G

Nokia

Nokia G10

Nokia G20

Nokia X10

Nokia X20

Nokia 8.3 5G

Nokia 8V 5G UW

Nokia 5.4

Nokia 5.3

Nokia 3.4

Nokia 2.4

Nokia 1.3

realme

Realme GT

Realme GT Master Edition

Realme Narzo 50A

Realme Narzo 50i

Realme Narzo 30 5G

Realme Narzo 30

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G

Realme Narzo 20 Pro

Realme Narzo 50A

Realme Narzo 50i

Realme Narzo 30 5G

Realme Narzo 30

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G

Realme Narzo 20 Pro

Realme X7 Max 5G

Realme X7 Pro Ultra

Realme X7

Realme X7 Pro

Realme X3

Realme X3 SuperZoom

Realme X50 Pro Player

Realme X50m 5G

Realme X50 Pro 5G

Realme X50 5G

Realme Q3 Pro Carnival

Realme Q3 Pro 5G

Realme Q3 5G

Realme Q3i 5G

Realme V11s 5G

Realme V13 5G

Realme V11 5G

Realme V15 5G

Realme C25Y

Realm C25

Realme C25s

Realme 8s 5G

Realme 8i

Realme 8 5G

Realme 8

Realme 8 Pro

Realme 7i

Realme 7 5G

Realme 7 Pro

Realme 7

Realme 6S

Realme 6

Realme 6 Pro

OnePlus

OnePlus Nord 2 5G

OnePlus Nord N200 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

OnePlus 9 5G

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

OnePlus 9R

OnePlus Nord 5G

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 8T+ 5G

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 5G

OnePlus 8 5G UW

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren

OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7

Oppo

Find X3 Pro

Reno 5 5G

A95 5G

asus

ROG Phone 5s

ROG Phone 5s Pro

ROG Phone 5 Ultimate

ROG Phone 5 Pro

ROG Phone 5

ROG Phone 3

ROG Phone 2

Zenfone 8

Zenfone 8 Flip

Zenfone 7 Pro

Zenfone 7

LG

LG Velvet 5G

LG G8X

LG Velvet (LTE)

LG G8S

LG Wing

LG K52

LG K42

LG V50S

LG V50

LG G8

LG Q31

LG Q52

LG Q92 5G

Other brands