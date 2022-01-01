Which phones will receive Android 12? See the full list

With Android 12 available since October 2021, everyone wants to know when their phone or tablet will receive the expected OS update. As a rule, most devices launched in the last two years receive the update, but this situation changes from company to company and even follows different paths by category of gadget.
In short: if your phone or tablet is a very basic and simple model, the chances of it getting Android 12 are smaller, even when the smartphone was launched within the last two years, while this scenario changes to the complete opposite on more expensive devices. In this second case it is possible to have updates for much longer and they are practically guaranteed.
As with every software update, Android 12 was released by Google and it’s tricky to set a date to know when your phone will be updated. Not even the manufacturers put an exact day, but some give periods where they must send the update.
Android 12 should take time for carrier phones
This chosen moment is only valid for smartphones and tablets purchased at retail, as devices sold by operators have undergone profound changes and Android 12 still needs to pass through their hands, before reaching mobile phones. If your device is in this case, it’s safe to say that there is no target date for it.
With all that in mind, you can click or tap here to see what’s new in Android 12. The changes are small, focusing on a changed look and can have dynamic themes, along with interesting internal tweaks like more control over notifications that arrive at the device.
I’ve put together a list of phones that will receive Android 12, focusing on models already confirmed by manufacturers and adding some predicted by the knowledge I’ve had from writing about mobile devices for so many years. Check out!
asus
Asus tends to update its devices for two years, a rule that reaches intermediate and high-end devices. It is very fast when delivering the update, even releasing the manual installation of the package with Android 12 (I don’t recommend this type of update). Knowing this, we are like this:
- ROG Phone 5 and 5s (Second Quarter 2022)
- ROG Phone 3 and Zenfone 7 (first half of 2022)
The Zenfone 8 and 8 Flip started receiving Android 12 in December 2021.
If you have a smartphone from Google itself, the Pixels, you should already know that system updates always come to them first. Android 12 began shipping in October for the following devices:
- Pixel 3a
- Pixel 3a XL
- Pixel 3
- Pixel 3 XL
- Pixel 4 to 5G
- Pixel 4a
- Pixel 4
- Pixel 4 XL
- Pixel 5a
- Pixel 5
Pixel 6 comes with Android 12 installed at the factory.
LG
Even after leaving the mobile phone market, LG is still offering support for the devices and that means updates are coming. The list of devices that should receive Android 12, based on official information and rumors, is this:
- Velvet 5G
- G8X
- Velvet (LTE)
- G8S
- wing
- K52
- K42
- V50S
- V50
- V60
- G8
- Q31
- Q52
- Q92 5G
Updates should start in February 2022, always first in South Korea and then Android 12 arrives for cell phones sold outside the company’s country.
Motorola
Since Motorola left Google and joined Lenovo, updates have become scarcer and more time-consuming. The company also started to reduce the amount of new Androids sent to some devices, especially the Moto G line – a very negative decision.
Anyway, as of February 2022 you can expect Android 12 on the following phones:
- Razr 5G
- Razr 2020
- Motorola edge 20 pro
- Motorola Edge 20
- Motorola edge 20 lite
- Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
- Motorola Edge (2021)
- Motorola edge 5G UW
- Motorola edge plus
- Motorola One 5G Ace
- Motorola one 5G UW ace
- Moto g200 5G
- Moto g71 5G
- Moto g51 5G
- Motorcycle g41
- motorcycle g31
- motorcycle g200
- motorcycle g100
- motorcycle g60s
- Moto g60
- Moto g50 / Moto g50 5G
- Moto g40 fusion
- motorcycle g30
- Moto g power (2022)
- Moto g pure
- Moto g stylus 5G
Nokia
There is not yet a complete and official list of Motorola cell phones that will receive the Android 12, but it is safe to wait for the update on the brand’s more expensive and recent models. Kind of like these names:
- Nokia G10
- Nokia G20
- Nokia X10
- Nokia X20
- Nokia 8.3 5G
- Nokia 8V 5G UW
- Nokia 5.4
- Nokia 5.3
- Nokia 3.4
- Nokia 2.4
- Nokia 1.3
OnePlus
OnePlus’s track record with Android updates is very positive. The company is one of the fastest when it comes to sending a new system to its users. The update will certainly come first on OnePlus 9, but it should appear on these devices as well:
- OnePlus Nord 2 5G
- OnePlus Nord N200 5G
- OnePlus Nord CE 5G
- OnePlus 9 5G
- OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
- OnePlus 9R
- OnePlus Nord 5G
- OnePlus 8T
- OnePlus 8T+ 5G
- OnePlus Nord
- OnePlus 8 Pro
- OnePlus 8 5G
- OnePlus 8 5G UW
- OnePlus 8
- OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren
- OnePlus 7T Pro
- OnePlus 7T
- OnePlus 7 Pro 5G
- OnePlus 7 Pro
- OnePlus 7
Oppo
Without a complete list of Android 12 compatible devices, Oppo has been updating one or two phones since mid-October. So far the names are these:
- Find X3 Pro
- Find X2
- Find X2 Pro
- Rhine 6
- Reno 6 Pro
- Reno 5 Pro
- Reno 5 5G
- A95 5G
realme
More organized than Oppo, Realme should start delivering Android 12 little by little to these phones:
- Realme GT
- Realme GT Master Edition
- Realme Narzo 50A
- Realme Narzo 50i
- Realme Narzo 30 5G
- Realme Narzo 30
- Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G
- Realme Narzo 20 Pro
- Realme Narzo 50A
- Realme Narzo 50i
- Realme Narzo 30 5G
- Realme Narzo 30
- Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G
- Realme Narzo 20 Pro
- Realme X7 Max 5G
- Realme X7 Pro Ultra
- Realme X7
- Realme X7 Pro
- Realme X3
- Realme X3 SuperZoom
- Realme X50 Pro Player
- Realme X50m 5G
- Realme X50 Pro 5G
- Realme X50 5G
- Realme Q3 Pro Carnival
- Realme Q3 Pro 5G
- Realme Q3 5G
- Realme Q3i 5G
- Realme V11s 5G
- Realme V13 5G
- Realme V11 5G
- Realme V15 5G
- Realme C25Y
- Realm C25
- Realme C25s
- Realme 8s 5G
- Realme 8i
- Realme 8 5G
- Realme 8
- Realme 8 Pro
- Realme 7i
- Realme 7 5G
- Realme 7 Pro
- Realme 7
- Realme 6S
- Realme 6
- Realme 6 Pro
Samsung
Every year Samsung accelerates more its list of updates and sometimes increases the number of devices that will receive the new system. With Android 12, the company has already started the updates and the list goes like this (from the closest update to the one that will take the longest time to happen):
- Galaxy Z Fold 3
- Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra
- Galaxy Z Flip and Z Flip 3
- Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 2 (5G and 4G)
- Galaxy S10+
- Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra and S20 FE
- Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra
- Galaxy A52s 5G and Galaxy A72
- Galaxy Tab S7
- Galaxy S10e, S10 and S10+
- Galaxy Note 10e and Note 10
- Galaxy A52 and A52 5G
- Galaxy M62
- Galaxy Tab S7 FE
- Galaxy A51
- Galaxy M52 5G
- Galaxy Tab S6 and S6 Lite
- Galaxy A32 5G and A71
- Galaxy M21s, M31, M51, M22 and M32
- Galaxy Tab A7 and A7 Lite
- Galaxy A01, A21s, A31, A02s, A12, A22 and A32
- Galaxy M12
- Galaxy A02, A03s, A11, A12, A21s and A32
- Galaxy M12
Sony
Sony is kind of giving up on the cellphone market, but it’s still betting a few chips on it. Android 12 should start arriving for some devices starting in January, in this list:
- Xperia 1 III
- Xperia 5 III
- Xperia 1 II
- Xperia 5 II
Alive
These Chinese devices, which have no connection with the operator Vivo, should receive Android 12 sometime in 2022:
- X70 Pro Plus
- X60 Pro Plus
- X60 Pro
- X60
- V21
- Y72
- X70 Pro
- V21e
- V20 2021
- V20
- Y21
- Y51A
- Y31
- X50 Pro
- X50
- V20 Pro
- V20 SE
- Y33s
- Y20G
- Y53s
- Y12s
- S1
- Y19
- V17 Pro
- V17
- S1 Pro
- Y73
- Y51
- Y20
- Y20i
- Y30
Xiaomi
Closing the list of devices that will receive Android 12, Xiaomi recently announced MIUI 13 based on Google’s latest mobile operating system, arriving first on the Xiaomi 12 (out-of-the-box). Based on concrete information and rumors, the list of cell phones that will be updated is this:
- Xiaomi 11T Pro
- Xiaomi 11T
- Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
- Xiaomi Mix 4
- Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro
- Xiaomi Pad 5
- Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold
- Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 11X
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 11i
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi 10S
- Redmi 10 Prime
- Redmi 10
- Redmi Note 10T 5G
- Redmi Note 10 Pro
- Redmi Note 8 2021
- Redmi K40 Gaming
- Redmi Note 10 5G
- Redmi Note 10s
- Redmi Note 10
- Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
- Redmi K40 Pro+
- Redmi K40 Pro
- Redmi K40
- Redmi K30S
- Poco X3 GT
- Poco F3 GT
- Poco M3 Pro 5G
- Poco X3 Pro
- well F3
- Black Shark 4 Pro
- Black Shark 4
- Black Shark 3S
- Black Shark 3 Pro
- Black Shark 3
With information: CNET and Android Authority.
