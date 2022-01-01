Which phones will receive Android 12? See the full list

With Android 12 available since October 2021, everyone wants to know when their phone or tablet will receive the expected OS update. As a rule, most devices launched in the last two years receive the update, but this situation changes from company to company and even follows different paths by category of gadget.

In short: if your phone or tablet is a very basic and simple model, the chances of it getting Android 12 are smaller, even when the smartphone was launched within the last two years, while this scenario changes to the complete opposite on more expensive devices. In this second case it is possible to have updates for much longer and they are practically guaranteed.

publicity

Read too

Android 12 on Pixel 4 XL (Image: André Fogaça/Olhar Digital)

As with every software update, Android 12 was released by Google and it’s tricky to set a date to know when your phone will be updated. Not even the manufacturers put an exact day, but some give periods where they must send the update.

Android 12 should take time for carrier phones

This chosen moment is only valid for smartphones and tablets purchased at retail, as devices sold by operators have undergone profound changes and Android 12 still needs to pass through their hands, before reaching mobile phones. If your device is in this case, it’s safe to say that there is no target date for it.

With all that in mind, you can click or tap here to see what’s new in Android 12. The changes are small, focusing on a changed look and can have dynamic themes, along with interesting internal tweaks like more control over notifications that arrive at the device.

I’ve put together a list of phones that will receive Android 12, focusing on models already confirmed by manufacturers and adding some predicted by the knowledge I’ve had from writing about mobile devices for so many years. Check out!

asus

Asus tends to update its devices for two years, a rule that reaches intermediate and high-end devices. It is very fast when delivering the update, even releasing the manual installation of the package with Android 12 (I don’t recommend this type of update). Knowing this, we are like this:

ROG Phone 5 and 5s (Second Quarter 2022)

ROG Phone 3 and Zenfone 7 (first half of 2022)

The Zenfone 8 and 8 Flip started receiving Android 12 in December 2021.

Google

If you have a smartphone from Google itself, the Pixels, you should already know that system updates always come to them first. Android 12 began shipping in October for the following devices:

Pixel 3a

Pixel 3a XL

Pixel 3

Pixel 3 XL

Pixel 4 to 5G

Pixel 4a

Pixel 4

Pixel 4 XL

Pixel 5a

Pixel 5

Pixel 6 comes with Android 12 installed at the factory.

LG

Even after leaving the mobile phone market, LG is still offering support for the devices and that means updates are coming. The list of devices that should receive Android 12, based on official information and rumors, is this:

Velvet 5G

G8X

Velvet (LTE)

G8S

wing

K52

K42

V50S

V50

V60

G8

Q31

Q52

Q92 5G

Updates should start in February 2022, always first in South Korea and then Android 12 arrives for cell phones sold outside the company’s country.

Motorola

Moto G200 5G (Image: disclosure/Motorola)

Since Motorola left Google and joined Lenovo, updates have become scarcer and more time-consuming. The company also started to reduce the amount of new Androids sent to some devices, especially the Moto G line – a very negative decision.

Anyway, as of February 2022 you can expect Android 12 on the following phones:

Razr 5G

Razr 2020

Motorola edge 20 pro

Motorola Edge 20

Motorola edge 20 lite

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

Motorola Edge (2021)

Motorola edge 5G UW

Motorola edge plus

Motorola One 5G Ace

Motorola one 5G UW ace

Moto g200 5G

Moto g71 5G

Moto g51 5G

Motorcycle g41

motorcycle g31

motorcycle g200

motorcycle g100

motorcycle g60s

Moto g60

Moto g50 / Moto g50 5G

Moto g40 fusion

motorcycle g30

Moto g power (2022)

Moto g pure

Moto g stylus 5G

Nokia

There is not yet a complete and official list of Motorola cell phones that will receive the Android 12, but it is safe to wait for the update on the brand’s more expensive and recent models. Kind of like these names:

Nokia G10

Nokia G20

Nokia X10

Nokia X20

Nokia 8.3 5G

Nokia 8V 5G UW

Nokia 5.4

Nokia 5.3

Nokia 3.4

Nokia 2.4

Nokia 1.3

OnePlus

OnePlus’s track record with Android updates is very positive. The company is one of the fastest when it comes to sending a new system to its users. The update will certainly come first on OnePlus 9, but it should appear on these devices as well:

OnePlus Nord 2 5G

OnePlus Nord N200 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

OnePlus 9 5G

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

OnePlus 9R

OnePlus Nord 5G

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 8T+ 5G

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 5G

OnePlus 8 5G UW

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren

OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7

Oppo

Without a complete list of Android 12 compatible devices, Oppo has been updating one or two phones since mid-October. So far the names are these:

Find X3 Pro

Find X2

Find X2 Pro

Rhine 6

Reno 6 Pro

Reno 5 Pro

Reno 5 5G

A95 5G

realme

Realme GT Master Edition (Image: André Fogaça/Olhar Digital)

More organized than Oppo, Realme should start delivering Android 12 little by little to these phones:

Realme GT

Realme GT Master Edition

Realme Narzo 50A

Realme Narzo 50i

Realme Narzo 30 5G

Realme Narzo 30

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G

Realme Narzo 20 Pro

Realme Narzo 50A

Realme Narzo 50i

Realme Narzo 30 5G

Realme Narzo 30

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G

Realme Narzo 20 Pro

Realme X7 Max 5G

Realme X7 Pro Ultra

Realme X7

Realme X7 Pro

Realme X3

Realme X3 SuperZoom

Realme X50 Pro Player

Realme X50m 5G

Realme X50 Pro 5G

Realme X50 5G

Realme Q3 Pro Carnival

Realme Q3 Pro 5G

Realme Q3 5G

Realme Q3i 5G

Realme V11s 5G

Realme V13 5G

Realme V11 5G

Realme V15 5G

Realme C25Y

Realm C25

Realme C25s

Realme 8s 5G

Realme 8i

Realme 8 5G

Realme 8

Realme 8 Pro

Realme 7i

Realme 7 5G

Realme 7 Pro

Realme 7

Realme 6S

Realme 6

Realme 6 Pro

Samsung

Galaxy Z Flip 3 (Image: André Fogaça/Olhar Digital)

Every year Samsung accelerates more its list of updates and sometimes increases the number of devices that will receive the new system. With Android 12, the company has already started the updates and the list goes like this (from the closest update to the one that will take the longest time to happen):

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra

Galaxy Z Flip and Z Flip 3

Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 2 (5G and 4G)

Galaxy S10+

Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra and S20 FE

Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra

Galaxy A52s 5G and Galaxy A72

Galaxy Tab S7

Galaxy S10e, S10 and S10+

Galaxy Note 10e and Note 10

Galaxy A52 and A52 5G

Galaxy M62

Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Galaxy A51

Galaxy M52 5G

Galaxy Tab S6 and S6 Lite

Galaxy A32 5G and A71

Galaxy M21s, M31, M51, M22 and M32

Galaxy Tab A7 and A7 Lite

Galaxy A01, A21s, A31, A02s, A12, A22 and A32

Galaxy M12

Galaxy A02, A03s, A11, A12, A21s and A32

Galaxy M12

Sony

Sony is kind of giving up on the cellphone market, but it’s still betting a few chips on it. Android 12 should start arriving for some devices starting in January, in this list:

Xperia 1 III

Xperia 5 III

Xperia 1 II

Xperia 5 II

Alive

These Chinese devices, which have no connection with the operator Vivo, should receive Android 12 sometime in 2022:

X70 Pro Plus

X60 Pro Plus

X60 Pro

X60

V21

Y72

X70 Pro

V21e

V20 2021

V20

Y21

Y51A

Y31

X50 Pro

X50

V20 Pro

V20 SE

Y33s

Y20G

Y53s

Y12s

S1

Y19

V17 Pro

V17

S1 Pro

Y73

Y51

Y20

Y20i

Y30

Xiaomi

Closing the list of devices that will receive Android 12, Xiaomi recently announced MIUI 13 based on Google’s latest mobile operating system, arriving first on the Xiaomi 12 (out-of-the-box). Based on concrete information and rumors, the list of cell phones that will be updated is this:

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi 11T

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Xiaomi Mix 4

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro

Xiaomi Pad 5

Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11X

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11i

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 10S

Redmi 10 Prime

Redmi 10

Redmi Note 10T 5G

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note 8 2021

Redmi K40 Gaming

Redmi Note 10 5G

Redmi Note 10s

Redmi Note 10

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Redmi K40 Pro+

Redmi K40 Pro

Redmi K40

Redmi K30S

Poco X3 GT

Poco F3 GT

Poco M3 Pro 5G

Poco X3 Pro

well F3

Black Shark 4 Pro

Black Shark 4

Black Shark 3S

Black Shark 3 Pro

Black Shark 3

With information: CNET and Android Authority.

Have watched our new videos on YouTube of the Digital Gaze? Subscribe to the channel!