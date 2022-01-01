Whindersson Ex Nunes Revolts and Rebuts Follower Comment: ‘Audacity’ | celebrities



Maria Lina’s baby with Whindersson Nunes died shortly after birth – Reproduction

Maria Lina’s baby with Whindersson Nunes died shortly after birth reproduction

Posted 31/12/2021 15:01 | Updated 12/31/2021 15:30

Rio – Maria Lina, ex-fiancée of Whindersson Nunes, used social media this Thursday night to expose an inappropriate comment from a follower. When posting pictures traveling to Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, in the aircraft’s business class, the internet user said that she could be traveling first class if she was still dating a comedian.

Without hesitation, the student condemned the person’s comment and then decided to share her opinion with the other followers. However, he regretted it and decided to delete the print in the sequence, but it was too late because the image was already circulating on the network.

“What an ugly comment! Do you feel better saying that? Does it make you more of a woman? Does it add something to you? Low comment just like you. Too bad, right? Even because you’re a mother… I don’t feel that this kind of thing is a good example for any child”, replied Maria.

The follower did not remain silent and gave a rejoinder. “Why were you so offended by a single comment? Did I offend you by saying you’d be in another class if you were traveling with Whindersson? God wouldn’t give me my children if I were as unbalanced a person as you. He knows what he’s doing. Too bad! So young, so beautiful and empty,” said the woman.

That’s when Maria decided to share the screenshot with everyone and took a stand. “And to close the night, not even on New Years I have peace on social media. I have yet to read one person implying that God took my child because I am an unbalanced person. People have completely lost track of the ridiculous. I didn’t want to expose, but I’m so indignant with this woman’s audacity that I couldn’t contain myself”, she posted, who deleted the print from the networks soon after.