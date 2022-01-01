Who stays and who leaves Rooster in 2022; see names

Credit: Disclosure

After a 2021 full of titles, Atlético enter the new year with the desire to repeat a season of achievements. With that in mind, the club’s board of Minas Gerais starts some moves in the ball market. Departures and arrivals will occur.

The unexpected loss happened last Monday, when Cuca announced his resignation. The now former Atlético coach claimed particular problems as justification. The decision made alvinegro rush to define a new professional for the position.

Jorge Jesus, who terminated his contract with Benfica is ‘plan A’. A meeting between the parties has already taken place and a new meeting is scheduled for the beginning of this month. The expectation of the Athletic summit is that the hammer can be beaten. However, there is another one interested in Portuguese. It’s about Fenerbahce.

In the cast, Alan Franco was traded with Charlotte FC, of ​​the United States. Little used in the year, the Ecuadorian welcomed the change of scenery. At the end of the one-year period, the American team will have the option to buy.

Who can still leave Atlético?

Nathan should be the next one to change his air. Santos agreed to pay 100% of the midfielder’s salaries and another R$1 million for the loan. Also in the middle, Hyoran and Dylan Borrero are two other athletes that shouldn’t remain. The first is the target of Red Bull Bragantino. While the Colombian is desired by Athletico Paranaense.

Tchê Tchê, with a bond until May, will probably be returned to São Paulo. He was hired at a request from Cuca. To have it permanently, it would be necessary to pay a large amount.

Diego Costa is the big question mark in Galo. Corinthians, which is looking for a ‘9’ in the ball market, is very interested in the striker. It is worth remembering that he has a bond until December 2022.

Finally, Nathan Silva is close to being negotiated with a club in Europe. The announcement can take place in the following days. The information was published on Fred Augusto’s Twitter profile.

READ TOO:

Exit? Diego Costa, from Atlético-MG, changes photo on social network and generates repercussion

Mercado da Bola: Website points out possible departure of titleholder from Atlético-MG

Atlético-MG partner sends a message to the fans about a new coach

Mercado da Bola: Atlético-MG advances by new striker to 2022

Rooster has confirmed departures for 2022; see who can still leave the rooster

Athletic-MG? Pavón may have another fate in the ball market

Galo decides on two players who can leave the club