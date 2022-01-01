Why Philippe Coutinho at Flamengo is unlikely even in the event of a hit with Barcelona

29-year-old midfielder wants to leave Spanish football to have more chances to show Tite that he can play in the 2022 World Cup

Philippe Coutinho’s return to Brazilian football, especially to Flamengo, there are many reasons not to happen, from financial to sports. But one seems the most prohibitive of all: midfielder identification like Vasco.

According to findings by journalist Marcelo Bechler, from TNT Sports, Coutinho he didn’t even open negotiations with Flamengo precisely because of the relationship he has with the cruzmaltino club, who revealed him to football.

Coutinho made all the base in São Januário and rose to the first team in 2009. He played a few games before being sold to Inter Milan, next year. then went through spanish, Liverpool, Barcelona and Bayern Munchen, until returning to Barça.

The 29-year-old midfielder’s relationship with Vasco is so strong that he had his face painted on a mural by São Januário. According to the TNT Sports, Coutinho is not willing to tarnish that to play for Flamengo.

The interest of the rubro-negro, and the possibility of returning to Brazil, were reported by the daily sport, from Spain, who even reported the amounts that Flamengo would be willing to pay to have the player on loan until June 2022.

Some vehicles from Spain also say that Palmeiras looked into the possibility of closing with the midfielder, that he wants to leave Barça to regain confidence and space in the Brazilian team, but that the talks have not evolved.

The trend is for Philippe Coutinho to remain in Europe, not least because has one of the highest salaries in Barcelona today. English teams like arsenal, Everton, Leicester City and Newcastle, monitor the midfielder’s situation.