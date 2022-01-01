With 140 passengers, plane rushes to avoid car collision – Prism

Aeroflot flight SU-1156 connects Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow to Rostov in southern Russia.

Operated by the VP-BIJ Registered Airbus A320-200, the flight on December 20th took off at 2:14 pm and had 140 passengers and 5 crew on board.

The journey of just over 1 hour and a half seemed to go to an uneventful end until the plane was very close to landing.

Because just 6 feet (less than 2 meters) from the runway, traffic control ordered the crew to charge immediately.

The reason: the presence of a snowplow on the runway. According to information known so far, the vehicle was not authorized to operate at that time.

There was limited visibility on the runway due to a blizzard in the region.

The occurrence was classified by the Russian Federal Transport Agency (Rosaviatsia) as a serious incident, according to the Aviation Herald.

There is no need to describe what could happen in the event of a collision between a jet full of fuel at very high speed and a car on the road.

After the Control’s determination, the A320 – only 4 years old – suspended the approach for the onslaught and landed in complete safety on runway 05 in Rostov, 11 minutes after interrupting the first attempt.

An investigation was launched by the Russian agency shortly after the incident.

