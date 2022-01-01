With Diogo Nogueira, Paolla Oliveira celebrates the arrival of 2022 with a lot of love

Actress Paolla Oliveira recorded New Year’s Eve with her boyfriend, Diogo Nogueira, and lavished passion on her social network

After taking on romance with Diogo Nogueira (40) in 2021, Paolla Oliveira (39) ended the year with her boyfriend, wasting love!

This Friday, 31, the actress shared on her social network some clicks of how her New Year’s Eve with the singer was. All produced, with a striking makeup, she appeared radiant.

“A toast to us, to love, to lightness, to hope. Thank you for being able to celebrate the beginning of a new year, to my family, my friends, my love”, he started saying.

Global spoke what it wants for next year. “May it be a year of work, of new possibilities and union. Thank you to everyone who was present with me, near or far, but always with great affection. Happy 2022″, she said.

In recent days, Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira lavished love on a trip to the heights. Before the year ended, the actress even got praise on the social network when she appeared sunbathing.

