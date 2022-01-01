With fireworks in strategic locations, Salvador celebrates the arrival of 2022 | Bahia

The 2022 arrival in Salvador was marked by the burning of fireworks at 21 strategic locations, which were not previously announced to avoid crowding due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the flu outbreak. The fireworks show was broadcast over the internet.

Among the locations chosen were Praça Dois de Julho, in the Campo Grande neighborhood; the Lagoa do Abaeté, in Itapuã; Dendezeiros Square, in Bonfim; and the district of Ondina. [Confira todos os locais no fim da matéria]

In Praça Dois de Julho, the fireworks display lasted about eight minutes. There is the Vila de Natal, which has become one of the tourist attractions of the end of the year in the capital.

The Christmas decoration of Praça do Campo Grande was inaugurated on November 23 and features tributes to health professionals and victims of Covid-19. This year’s theme is “Light to Start Over”.

The space can be visited until the 6th of January, always from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm, by appointment via the internet. The site offers five times (6 pm, 7 pm, 8 pm, 9 pm and 10 pm), and the limit is two thousand people for each session. The length of stay per person is up to 50 minutes.

According to the city of Salvador, the scheduling website was redesigned to also serve people with disabilities. In addition, Praça do Campo Grande now has monitors to guide the blind, pieces with descriptions in Braille, in addition to a team trained in pounds.

The Christmas decoration has around seven million sustainable LED lamps and brings together leisure options for the public and a structure with a cathedral made up of stained glass windows, Santa Claus’ House, giant nativity scene and Christmas village.

Fireworks points in the capital of Bahia:

Abaete Neighborhood of Peace bonfim cashew trees Large field Canabrava Cassange White Castle Coutos farm Imbu Dark Forest undine paripe city’s park Levels Pernambuco Piraja Platform Puma valeria Vila Laura

