With Gabigol, Flamengo has three representatives in the Selection of the Year – Flamengo

The red-black shirt 9 beat Hulk, from Atlético-MG, and formed an attack alongside Neymar among the Brazilians

Even without raising expressive titles in 2021, Flamengo predominated in the assembly of the Selection of the Year. Two of the four Brazilians chosen to form the 11 ideals belong to Mais Querido and Conmebol still considered Maurício Isla as the best right-back of the season.

Champion of the last edition of Copa América, Argentina, naturally, had superiority in the formation of the Conmebol team – released by the IFFHS (International Federation of Football History and Statistics). The Brazilians chosen are: Filipe Luís, Marquinhos, Gabigol and Neymar. Maurício Isla and Luis Diaz close the team.

CHECK THE 2021 SEASON SELECTION BY CONMEBOL

Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martinez

Emiliano Martinez Sides: Maurício Isla and Filipe Luís

Maurício Isla and Filipe Luís Za gueiros: Christian Romero and Marquinhos

Christian Romero and Marquinhos Socks: Lionel Messi, Rodrigo de Paul and Luis Diaz

Lionel Messi, Rodrigo de Paul and Luis Diaz Attackers: Gabigol, Lautaro Martinez and Neymar

The coach chosen by Conmebol was the Argentine Lionel Scaloni, coach of the Argentine National Team, after the highlight campaign in the Copa America 2021 edition – held between June and July, in Brazil. Defeated 1-0, with a goal by Di Maria, Canarinho finished the tournament in second place.

The reserve bank, in turn, is composed mostly of Brazilians. Weverton, from Palmeiras, Hulk, from Atlético-MG, Vanderson, from Grêmio, and Casemiro, from Real Madrid, appear on the list alongside Gustavo Gomez, from Paraguay, Julian Alvarez and Ignacio Fernandez, both Argentineans.