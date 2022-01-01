With one more, Manchester City turns on Arsenal in stoppage time and maintains a giant clientele against the rival

In an agitated classic in the Premier League, Manchester City beat Arsenal in stoppage time by 2-1. Saka scored for the home team in the first half and Mahrez, with a penalty in the VAR, left everything the same in the second stage. In added time, Rodri scored the winning goal. Gabriel Magalhães was expelled.

The derby started hot in the Emirates with Manchester City trying to impose themselves to open the scoring early. The best chance for Guardiola’s team came with a header from Ruben Días after a cross from Sterling. The Portuguese went up alone and tested it with great danger.

The City’s path really seemed to be over the top, since, early on, Gabriel Jesus and Laporte went up together in a headbutt that removed ink from Ramsdale’s goal. However, what appeared to be a ‘blitz’ of visitors was crumbling over time.

Arsenal placed the ball on the ground and had Gabriel Martinelli as an escape valve. The Brazilian had a great performance open on the left side, where the Gunners’ goal was born. Tierney went down at speed and crossed low to Saka, who crashed first, with no chance for Ederson.

In the second half, the VAR took action. Early on, Xhaka took down Bernardo Silva, in a move that was only scored after an on-screen referee’s investigation. There was some confusion before the charge, and Brazilian Gabriel Magalhães received a yellow card for a complaint.

On the charge, Mahrez made it 1 to 1. From then on, the duel caught fire for good. As a result, Gabriel Martinelli lost a goal without a goalkeeper after Laporte’s bout. In the next move, Gabriel Magalhães made a hard foul on Gabriel Jesus, received the second yellow card and was sent off.

When everyone expected a big pressure from City, Arsenal ‘closed the house’ and did not allow Ramsdale to be demanded. Guardiola also tried to make City dominate the actions and create scoring chances, something that didn’t happen.

But, in additions, with a touch of luck, came the turning point. In a launch for the area, after a hit, Rodri took advantage of the ball and scored the winning goal for Manchester City. Now, there are 11 points ahead in the lead.

Championship situation

Manchester City are the isolated leader of the Premier League with 53 points, while Arsenal are in 4th, with 35.

It went well: Gabriel Martinelli

Arsenal’s escape valve throughout the match, the Brazilian made the Manchester City defense trio afflicted. With Laporte ‘scared’, Martinelli missed a big chance in the second half, but made up for it with great opportunities and being the Gunners’ main attacking weapon.

It was bad: Gabriel Magalhães

Arsenal had a good game against Manchester City, but Gabriel Magalhães put everything to lose with a child expulsion after first yellow for complaint and then for gross foul on Gabriel Jesus.

upcoming games

Arsenal’s next game will be against Liverpool, for the English League Cup. Manchester City will face Swindon Town, for the FA Cup.

Datasheet:

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel Magalhães, Tierney; Partey, Xhaka; Saka (Elneny), Odegaard (Holding), Gabriel Martinelli and Lacazette (Rowe). Technician: Albert Stuivenberg.

Manchester City: Ederson; Cancelo, Ruben Días, Laporte, Aké; Bernardo Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Sterling and Gabriel Jesus (Gundogan). Technician: Pep Guardiola.