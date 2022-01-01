With reinforcement, under-20 from Palmeiras performs last training in 2021 with a focus on Copinha

This Friday morning, the under-20 team of the palm trees held the last training session of the year at the Soccer Academy focused on the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup.

The positive news was due to the participation of midfielder Pedro Lima in the activity. Recovered from a thigh injury, he trained without restrictions and should not be a problem for the tournament. In the season, the player has 14 games and one goal.

On the other hand, defender Michel and forward Daniel continued to treat their injuries. In addition to them, midfielders Jhonatan and Pedro Bicalho stayed at the CT’s internal facilities, carrying out a recovery procedure.

This Friday’s training focused on the set ball, with offensive and defensive dynamics from that stage of the game. Then, the commission of coach Paulo Victor Gomes led an activity in a reduced field, promoting technical tests.

The under-20 team will have no time off and will return to training this Saturday, again at the Football Academy. Palmeiras will make its debut at Copinha on Wednesday of next week, against Assu-RN, at 15:15, at the Inamar District stadium, in Diadema. Verdão is in group 28, which also includes Água Santa and Real Ariquemes-RO.

