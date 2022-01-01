With two Libertadores, Abel Ferreira is elected best coach in South America – Sports

The Coach Abel Ferreira was elected, this Friday, the best coach in South America in a traditional annual election held by the Uruguayan newspaper the country. The Portuguese is the first European to win the award.

To win the title, Abel Ferreira had to overcome the competition of two other finalists, these being Marcelo Gallardo, Argentine champion with River Plate, and Lionel Scaloni, champion of the Copa America with the Argentine national team. the commander of the palm trees received the most votes (36%).

This year, Abel Ferreira won two editions of the Libertadores (2020 and 2021) and a Copa do Brasil (2020). The first continental cup, won in January against Santos, refers to last season. The second was raised in November after beating Flamengo 2-1, in overtime, at the Centenário stadium, in Montevideo.

Among the players, Argentine forward Julián Álvarez, from River Plate, was elected the new “King of America”, beating Gabriel, from Flamengo. The prize awarded by the Uruguayan newspaper was attended by 213 communicators and 59 chose to vote for the 21-year-old Argentine striker.

Álvarez received 28% of the vote, ahead of Gabriel, who was in second place, with 21%. Further back were Paraguayan defender Gustavo Gómez (14%), from Palmeiras, forward Hulk (13%), from Atlético-MG, and Uruguay midfielder Giorgian de Arrascaeta (5.5%), from Flamengo.

Last season, Álvarez won the Argentine Championship and the Champions Trophy with River Plate, as well as the Copa América with the Argentine national team.

The “King of America” ​​award has as the biggest winners Zico, the Argentine Carlos Tévez and the Chilean Elías Figueroa, with three conquests each. Pelé, Ronaldinho and Neymar have also been awarded; Argentines Diego Maradona, Juan Sebastián Verón, Mario Alberto Kempes and Juan Román Riquelme; Colombians Carlos Valderrama and Teófilo Gutiérrez; the Paraguayans Julio César Romero and José Luis Chilavert; the Chilean Marcelo Salas; and the Uruguayans Enzo Francescoli and Antonio Alzamendi, among others.

The last Argentine to win the award was Pity Martínez, in 2018, while in 2020 and 2021 Gabriel and Marinho, from Santos, were elected, respectively.

This was the first edition to also elect the “Queen of America”, an award that went to left-back and midfielder Tamires, champion of the Copa Libertadores with Corinthians.