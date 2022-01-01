Without Diego Souza, Vasco concentrates efforts on hiring Paraguayan center forward Luis Amarilla | Vasco

Diego Souza was a dream of most fans and was, yes, tempted by the direction. By agreeing the renewal of the contract with Grêmio, the center forward forced Vasco to intensify the search for alternatives. And, for now, the main one is the Paraguayan Luis Amarilla, who defended the LDU, from Ecuador, in 2021, but belongs to the Argentine Vélez Sarsfield.

Information about the negotiation with the athlete and with the Buenos Aires club was initially disclosed by the Attention Vascaínos channel. Subsequently, the ge confirmed it.

Amarilla is 26 years old, and his contract with Vélez expires on June 30, 2022. Since 2018, he has been on loan by the Argentine club. Before the LDU, he defended Minnesota (from the United States, in 2020) and Universidad Catolica (from Ecuador, in 2019).

Coach Mauricio Pellegrino, initially, did not have Amarilla in the 2022 season. However, he asked to evaluate him from January 3, when the pre-season starts. Vélez’s management only accepts to sell it. The athlete’s desire to move to Brazil is in favor of Vasco.

In 31 games, Amarilla scored 15 goals in 2021 for LDU. It is characterized by its good positioning within the area. It is 1.82m. Vasco decided to concentrate efforts on hiring him and expects to have news in the coming days.

In early December, Vasco announced that it would not renew Cano’s contract. Since then, it seeks replacement. There is an agreement with Raniel, Santos’ center forward, but he has not yet been made official. Daniel Amorim’s permanence is a wish, but there is difficulty in getting his salary right, as reported by the Jogada 10 website. Caio Dantas, another attempted center forward, did not move forward due to a financial mistake.