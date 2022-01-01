Woman accuses Marcelinho and former top hat of Santo André of default in hospital – 01/01/2022

One of the greatest idols in Corinthians history, Marcelinho Carioca was sued in court by a woman who accuses him of not paying for the hospital treatment of his own mother, Sueli, who died in 2009. Claudia Ferreira says that she paid for the treatment of her Marcelinho’s mother and charges R$ 123,000 from the former player.

In the process, Claudia Ferreira says she was a lawyer for Ronan Maria Pinto, former president of Santo André. She says that she attended to the top hat’s customers and resolved their private and third-party issues related to him, without receiving extra money for that. Among these people was Marcelinho, who defended Santo André at the end of his career, from 2007 to 2009.

At the time, Sueli was admitted to the Cancer Hospital. The lawyer alleges that Ronan asked to transfer the mother of the former player to the Hospital Sírio Libanês, as his health condition had deteriorated. According to the lawyer, Marcelinho was in concentration and could not accompany his sick mother. So, Ronan asked her to resolve the situation, signing medical contracts as a guarantor and providing for emergency care.

“Marcelinho Carioca, at the time a Santo André player, could not be bothered, even less, to be worried about this matter”, claimed the lawyer in the action. She herself said that she accompanied the transfer of the athlete’s mother to the hospital, signing the deposit check.

After Sueli’s death, Claudia claims to have all medical costs under her responsibility. Thus, she was sued in court by the Hospital Sírio Libanês and ordered to pay for all the treatment performed.

As the process took place while working for Ronan, she says she was reassured, as the manager promised to bear the costs of the agreement, as he used to do. However, this did not happen in the case of Marcelinho’s mother, as Ronan was arrested by Operation Lava Jato in 2018.

“Ronan did not fulfill his responsibility to pay for the treatment of Mrs. Sueli, nor her son (Marcelinho Carioca), and therefore the applicant (Claudia) suffers from the attachment of her account and assets in an executive action (moved by the Syria)”, say the lawyers in the process.

Claudia alleges that, after Ronan was involved in the Car Wash processes, the top hat’s sons took over their companies and breached the agreement made with Sírio, for payment of R$ 140 thousand, with R$ 5,600 per month, in 25 installments . She attached conversations that showed that the entrepreneur was responsible for the payments.

In total, the lawyer charges BRL 16,800 in installments that she covered alone from the agreement with the Syrian, BRL 8,500 that were pledged for fees and another BRL 99,000 in difference in the execution filed by the hospital. In an initial decision, the court ordered Ronan and Marcelinho to be summoned to present their defense.

Marcelinho was contacted by the report since Monday, for cell phone messages and phone calls, but he did not respond. The column could not find Ronan to comment.

The former president of Santo André was sentenced for money laundering in the 2nd instance by the Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region (TRF4), in Porto Alegre (RS), in March 2018, to five years of imprisonment in a closed regime. He was imprisoned for ten months and, in March 2019, he began serving a sentence in a semi-open regime.

According to the judges, the company Expresso Nova Santo André, which would have Ronan as the recipient, received R$5.6 million from a loan of R$12 million. The court considered the operation – carried out by cattle raiser José Carlos Bumlai together with Banco Schahin – as fraudulent.

The column also tried to contact Claudia’s lawyers, but got no return. If the parties wish to manifest themselves, the note will be updated.