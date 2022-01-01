Write it down! Check the date and time of the first games of Palmeiras at Copinha 2022

Palmeiras will host the city of Diadema in the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup for the first time. The competition will start on January 2nd and is scheduled to be concluded, as a prache, on the 25th, anniversary of the city of São Paulo.

Verdão is in Group 28 alongside Água Santa, Real Ariquemes, from Rondônia, and ASSU, from Rio Grande do Norte. The alviverde team starts the campaign for the unprecedented title on the 5th, in front of ASSU, at 3:15 pm, with live broadcast on SporTV.

Three days later, Palmeiras returns to the field to face Real Ariquemes, at 11 am (GMT). Finally, the first phase ends against Água Santa, on the 11th, against the hosts.

Verdão is looking for the unprecedented title of Copinha in 2022, with a victorious base, having recently conquered another title in the Paulista Championship in the category, and with athletes who were in the final straight of the Brasileirão for the main team.

Names like right-back Garcia, defenders Michel and Naves, midfielder Pedro Bicalho, as well as Gabriel Silva and Giovani, and young Endrick, Verdão’s promise for the next few years.

