Xanddy talks about health status after being diagnosed with Covid – Entertainment

Xanddy, singer of Harmonia do Samba, regretted having to keep his distance from his wife, Carla Perez, after being diagnosed with Covid-19. The musician has isolated himself in a room in the same property where his beloved is, but remains far away from her to avoid being contaminated.

The artist also spoke about his health status. “I’m still isolated, but everything’s fine. I’m feeling much better. Practically normal now. I just had my coffee, it has to be like this. I can’t hang around eating elsewhere. Carla is here by my side. “, said.

The singer even reassured fans by stating that the woman is fine. “For anyone who asks about Carla, she’s great. Her test was negative. She continues to preserve herself. She takes care of me, but she takes care of preserving herself. Despite being isolated here, I’m very well accompanied. Look at this incredible view”, he added .

Because of the disease, the group’s agenda was canceled. “With mild symptoms, the artist discovered the contamination after performing the RT-PCR test to fulfill the year-end concert schedule, which would start on 12/30. For this reason, all the performances of the singer and his band Harmonia do Samba, scheduled for this period, will be canceled, postponed”, informed the musician’s advisor in an official statement.