Xi Jinping wants ‘reunification with Taiwan’ in end-of-year speech – News

The President of China, Xi Jinping, gave a year-end speech this Friday (31) in which he said that “to achieve the complete reunification of the motherland” is “the common desire” of “Chinese from both sides of the Strait in Taiwan“, according to official Chinese media.

Jinping analyzed some of the most important events of the year in China, including the celebrations, which he presided, for the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party in July.

“We were in Tiananmen after a turbulent historic trip,” said Jinping, who pledged efforts to ensure that the Chinese Communists are “up to the times.”

After a year of tightening Beijing’s grip on the former British colony, Jinping said “the motherland has always been concerned about the prosperity of Hong Kong and Macao”, where “through efforts” the one-country, two-country system systems, may “be stable”.

The Chinese president, who described himself in the speech as “someone who comes from the countryside” and “experienced poverty”, recalled the declared achievements of the campaign against extreme poverty in the country, but stressed that “there is still a long way to go”.

Jinping also referred to the army and police and rescue work in disasters, including this year’s flooding in Henan Province in the summer, which left more than 300 dead.

The Chinese president, who has not left the country for nearly two years, said that at his videoconference meetings with foreign leaders he had received “compliments” for China’s contribution to fighting the pandemic, citing Chinese sending “2 billion doses of vaccines to more than 120 countries and international organizations”.

The government official assured that Beijing is “ready” to host the 2022 Winter Olympics, which will start in February in the Chinese capital and whose diplomatic boycott announced by the United States.