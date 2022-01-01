XP, Eleva and Safra make mistakes in projections and investors lose

Analysts’ projection was that the Ibovespa would close 2021 at over 145 thousand points, but in the last trading session of the year, on Thursday (12/30), the index was 104.8 thousand points, a frustration of 38 .35%, which extrapolates any acceptable margin of error.

In May, the XP stockbroker revised the Ibovespa projection for 2021 from 135 thousand to 145 thousand points. That is, grossly mistaken.

The following month, Safra bank also indicated 145,000 points as a target price, confirming an estimate that eluded investors. The independent financial analysis house Eleven, on the other hand, estimated the Stock Exchange at 138,000 points at the end of the year.

At the time, an even less realistic scenario than the competitors was speculated: “But there is an optimistic perspective that could make the Ibovespa reach 151,000 points”.

Investment analysts sell themselves as a kind of compass for investors who need to predict scenarios, despite the complications in a context of uncertainty. But instead of pointing out paths closer to reality or making predictions within an acceptable margin of error, brokers kicked far and missed.

Those who anchored their investments in the expectations disclosed for the year 2021, had big losses.

Annual trajectory of the Brazilian Stock Exchange, the B3