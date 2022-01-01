‘You kill the ego’ · TV News

Luciano Szafir’s 53rd birthday this Friday (31) took on meaning after the presenter won the Covid-19 drama. The actor suffered severe complications from his second infection in July this year and currently needs to wear a colostomy bag after hospitalization. “You kill the ego,” stated Zein from The Clone (2001).

“As strange as it sounds to say, I think that what I went through was a gift, in a way, because it gave me a different view,” said Szafir, in an interview with Gshow. “You kill your ego, a number of things, I was able to receive affection and love from so many people! Faith increased a lot!”, he added.

Sasha Meneghel’s father was reinfected with the disease virus in June of this year, days before being immunized with the Covid-19 vaccine. He was hospitalized for 32 days, was in serious condition in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) and had to undergo several procedures, including a colostomy surgery.

“When you go through an experience like the one I went through, which many people went through and, unfortunately, many stayed, you change”, says the actor. “I always had a lot of faith. I was never religious, but I always believed in God and I valued my life a lot. I learned that the most important day is today, and that life is a blow”, said Xuxa Meneghel’s ex.

“So gratitude, humility, it all comes when you go through a moment like this. I’m grateful!” concluded Szafir. The presenter had become infected for the first time in 2020, but had mild symptoms at the time.

Recently, he recalled his days as a model and shone at São Paulo Fashion Week by walking around with the top of his clothes open and showing his ostomy bag on the catwalks.

“Today is a very happy day for me! Parading at SPFW and making people aware of the importance of using an ostomy bag were my goals for the day”, Sasha’s father had said at the time..