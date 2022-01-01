Zero ICMS reduces fuel prices?

Fuel prices were one of the main villains for this year’s high inflation. In this sense, among the various impacts on Brazilians’ pockets, the high value at the time of supply gained prominence, in addition to having contributed to the increase in other products.

On this second point, with the price of gasoline, ethanol and diesel soaring, consequently the freight cost also increased. This occurs because deliveries in the country are mostly made by road.

As a result, the National Council for Finance Policy (Confaz) decided to zero the incision of the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) in the value of fuels. This measure was intended to mitigate the constant increase in prices found at filling stations.

The confiz’s decision to freeze the tax will remain in effect until January 31, 2022, and has been in effect since early November. The measure applies to all Brazilian states, including the Federal District (DF).

But after all, can zeroing the ICMS reduce the price charged at service stations? On this issue, it is important to emphasize that the tax is responsible for a large portion of the value of fuels.

However, ICMS was not a factor that resulted in higher prices charged at service stations, given that in most Brazilian states there was no increase in the fee charged.

Still in this sense, the tax freeze may even smooth future increases, however, it does not prevent possible readjustments in gasoline, ethanol and diesel. In other words, just resetting the ICMS does not, in practice, have a relevant impact on the amount paid at gas stations.

What justifies the increase in gasoline?

According to specialists, in general, 3 factors would be most responsible for the increase in gasoline, and other fuels, they are:

The country’s dependence on road transport;

The absence of diversity in the energy matrix;

The rise of the dollar.

This last point deserves to be highlighted, as the US currency has a strong impact on prices charged within the country. This is because the value of gasoline is pegged to the dollar, as Brazil needs to import gasoline, as it is unable to refine all the oil extracted.