10 Best Android Apps for You to Use in 2022

Users of Android will enter 2022 with the promise of Android 12 and the anticipation of Android 13, which should bring another ton of apps for people to feast on next year. You must have dozens of programs that you use (or not) installed on your cell phone, but it’s always good to know alternatives to help you in your daily life.

THE Canaltech prepared a list with some suggestions of great apps to use in 2022, listed according to their functionality and with brief descriptions of what each one does. Check out:

10. InShot

Edit videos for free and without hassle with InShot on Android (Image: Playback/Google Play Store)

A simple and intuitive video editor: this is the best setting for InShot. The program has practically all the tools that common users need to edit videos, such as cropping, inserting filters, adjusting colors, putting music, inserting stickers or writing text. How the app enables the creation of slideshows with photos, you can also place transitions, set up multiple soundtracks, and adjust the speed.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

One of the coolest things about the app is the support for popular formats on social media. Thus, you can generate content in the ideal size to post as Instagram post, TikTok video or standard 16:9 for YouTube.

9. Canvas

Canva offers a simple creation experience on the Android screen (Image: Playback/Google Play Store)

Canva facilitates the work of creating art for those who are not trained in design or do not know how to handle complex programs such as Adobe Illustrator, Corel Draw or Adobe Photoshop. With several models available, you can create business cards, art for social networks, pamphlets, invitations, folders and a huge range of graphic productions, even for printing.

The advantage of Canva for mobile is the ability to use the drag-and-click interface more easily with Android’s fingers and gestures. Obviously, the result should not look as beautiful as a specialized professional would, but it can be a problem when something more urgent needs to be done or if there is no money to hire a designer.

8. New Launcher

Complete Android home screen customization is the promise of Nova Launcher (Image: Playback/Google Play Store)

Personalization is the word that defines Nova Launcher. The program allows a complete Android customization without the need to root or hacks on your cell phone. You can enter light or dark mode, change icons, change the default font, edit the thumbnail layout, apply shadow effects and a dozen more options.

7. Story Splitter

The app helps those who need to cut videos already produced to the correct size and format of stories (Image: Playback/Google Play Store)

For those who like to record videos and then post them in Instagram stories, Story Splitter is a perfect solution because it cuts the content into small pieces to fit the format. In addition to having a very simple and intuitive interface, the program offers options to remember videos for posts on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Snapchat. The best part: it’s 100% free and without limitations.

6. AZ Screen Recorder

AZ Recorder has several extra functions for recording screen or making lives (Image: Playback/Google Play Store)

Although Android has a built-in screen recorder, the AZ Screen Recorder (recorder, in English) brings some additional options to make this task easier. It allows, for example, to make lives directly with the cell phone for Facebook or YouTube, it has extra recording tools like screenshot, use of the phone camera and a brush for you to draw or write while capturing.

The app also offers a center where the user can view recorded videos and prints made, as well as adjust video settings (resolution, bitrate, frame rate, orientation), audio and controls. It’s free with ads, but anyone who wants can pay R$9.49 once to remove the ads.

5. Adobe Scan

Adobe Scan lets you scan documents, photos, and whatever else you want (Image: Playback/Google Play Store)

Having a scanner is a thing of the past, as most people today use their cell phone’s camera to record documents. Adobe Scan is Adobe’s official document scanner and it does this with excellent mastery. The system allows you to scan virtually any document format: ID, driver’s license, vaccination card, bills or vouchers and other formats.

One of the differentials is the possibility of retouching to improve reading or remove imperfections, in addition to allowing document data to be located thanks to an OCR search system. You can even resize and crop everything before turning it into a JPEG or PDF.

4. Remote computer (Chrome Remote Desktop)

You can control your computer by Android remotely (Image: Playback/Google Play Store)

Despite its name, Remote Computer is a Google app on Android aimed at the Chrome browser. After installing the extension on the desired device, anyone can have remote access to a computer by entering a code. The desktop of the PC or notebook is displayed on the mobile screen and allows the user to click (touch the screen), move the mouse with their finger and access the entire contents of the machine.

3. e-Title

The app will be very useful for the 2022 elections (Image: Playback/Google Play Store)

The general elections are scheduled to take place in 2022, so you need to search the house for a voter registration card or download the e-Titulo application. The government’s program allows you to instantly access your information and serves as an official substitute for those wishing to vote without having to carry the paper document.

There you will find all the information such as the electoral zone, the section and even the location of your polling station — you can see the routes or get the coordinates for Waze.

2. IFTTT

IFTTT allows you to integrate applications and tasks that have no original link (Image: Playback/Google Play Store)

If This, Then That (IFTTT) is software that allows you to create automations between applications that originally do not have any linkages or integration capabilities. As the name suggests, the app’s premise is to establish rules to automate activities: for example, whenever you publish something on LinkedIn, the post is also linked on Instagram. Or update your Android wallpaper whenever NASA releases the photo of the day.

The possibilities are almost endless and can be very nice if well explored. For those who aren’t very knowledgeable about programming, there are several ready-made templates on the site that allow you to perform the most common integrations, such as automatically replicating TikTok videos on Snapchat or migrating Evernote content to Slack.

1. Snapseed

Snapseed is free, comes with semi-pro features and various filters to enhance photos (Image: Playback/Google Play Store)

A powerful Google photo editor that is second to none for paid options. In addition to the basic features of cropping, adjusting colors or placing filters, the software has artificial intelligence to correct imperfections or make adjustments to specific points in images, such as to bring out the color of the eyes or remove skin blemishes. Some options include tools to blur the background, emphasize colors in a point of the photo, and professional adjustments made simple.