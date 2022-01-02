J. Jonah Jameson is one of Spider-Man’s oldest characters, and easily one of the most recognizable of the hero’s supporting cast. A staunch opponent of Spider, Jameson hates the wall climber and publishes untruths about him for his own reasons, but still, we can’t help but like this guy.

But Jameson’s life is also full of ups and downs, and he has his own reasons to be suspicious of Spider-Man. Today, we bring you 10 facts about J. Jonah Jameson – journalist, editor-in-chief of the Daily Clarim, Mayor of New York and podcaster.

10 – It has been there since the beginning

Like Spider-Man himself, J. Jonah Jameson was created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, making his debut in the first issue of Amazing Spider-Man in 1963, which makes him one of the longest-serving members of the Spider’s supporting cast. In fact, the only ones who appeared before Jonah are Aunt May, Uncle Ben, Flash Thompson and Liz Allan – who debuted in Amazing Fantasy #15 – but it’s fair to say that since the first page of Jonah, he has more personality than the four of them put together.

For many characters, these first appearances act as a kind of prototype of what the character would eventually become, and many end up changing quite a bit. But Jameson’s first appearance laid a blueprint for how the character would function over the next six decades. Not counting the home page where he was already screaming, he first appeared bent over a typewriter, writing an editorial about driving the Spider out of town – this masked threat!

9 – Based on Fredrich Werdham

Although Stan Lee has quoted in several interviews that Jonah Jameson was based on him, that’s far from the truth, especially when there’s a much more obvious real-world figure that Jameson is based on.

Comic book historians know and hate the name of Dr. Fredric Wertham. This was the man who labeled comic books as the main source of juvenile delinquency and various other evils in the world. For Wertham, these costumed and masked superhero comics were…a threat!

Wertham wrote a book, “The Seduction of the Innocent”, which spoke, among other things, that the relationship between Batman and Robin was homosexual. It was Fredric Wertham’s crusade that created the “Code of Comics”, a series of rules that we can call today by its proper name: censorship. Stan Lee was extremely opposed to the Code, and was even one of those responsible for its demise. Though he never admitted it, Jameson’s inspiration is somewhat obvious.

8 – Responsible for several villains

Despite his distaste for masked crime fighters, Jameson appears to have no problem ordering the creation of other beings with super powers. Unlike Spider-Man, however, these generally end up going down the path of evil.

The most famous is Mac Gargan, known as Scorpio, whose creation was financed by Jameson with the aim of eliminating Spider-Man. However, the experiment throws Gargan off balance, who not only went after Spider-Man, but Jameson himself. Then there were the numerous Spider-Smashers, various robot models charged with capturing the webhead and equipped with tons of specifically designed weaponry. Finally, there’s the relatively unknown Human Fly, who was also supposed to be a hero designed to take down the Spider in Amazing Spider-Man Annual #10. But it looks like they forgot to tell this guy that spiders eat flies.

7 – Your son, the astronaut (and werewolf)

J. Jonah Jameson’s debut in Amazing Spider-Man #1 came alongside another longstanding pillar of Marvel – his son, his pride and joy, astronaut hero John Jameson.

John is a very fascinating character in his own right. In this first story, he serves as a kind of counterpoint to Spider-Man. He is the traditional military hero of the space race. However, John was much better than his father, and he recognized Spider-Man for the hero he was. Oh, and there’s also a little thing to say about John Jameson: he’s an interdimensional werewolf space god. Phew, I was already forgetting.

Yeah, on a trip to the moon, John found a magical gem that turned him into the Werewolf, a creature that… well, it’s basically a werewolf. A blow to his father, even more so when Spider-Man had to step in several times to help John.

6 – Mayor Jameson

J. Jonah Jameson is more commonly known as the editor of the Daily Clarim, but that’s not the only job he’s ever had. When a businessman named Dexter Bennett bought the paper, renamed “CD” and switched to audiovisual to appeal to a younger audience, Jonah left journalism and pursued a career that was even more suited to his tendency to scream angrily and sensationally about anyone he didn’t like: politics!

In 2010, Jonah was elected mayor of New York City and, as you might expect, his first act was to devote a large chunk of the police department’s budget and workforce to arresting Spider-Man. Jonah later came to sympathize with Spider-Man, ironically, right when he was Doctor Octopus in Peter Parker’s body. Jonah ended up being blackmailed by the superior spider-man to hand him control of the Ferry, New York’s supervillain prison.

This eventually led to a scandal that led to his resignation, leaving New Yorkers looking for a new mayor who wasn’t so mired in corruption. So Marvel’s new mayor of New York City was Wilson Fisk, the King of Crime. Congratulations, New York!

5 – Joined Peter Parker’s family

As funny as Jameson’s relationship with Spider-Man is, his relationship with Peter Parker is equally fascinating. Not only did Parker work for him for years, they ended up being part of the same family.

Well, through marriage at least. During Dan Slott’s phase in the Spider-Man title, J. Jonah Jameson Sr., J. Jonan Jameson’s father married Peter Parker’s beloved Aunt May. With that marriage, Jameson Jr. and Peter Parker became something of a “stepchildren cousin.”

4 – Was married twice

His love life isn’t very focused, but it’s important to note that despite his prickly nature and bossy personality, Jameson apparently has enough charm to get married – twice!

The first of his wives and mother of their son John was Joan Jameson. Although we don’t know much about her, we do know that she died while Jonah was traveling as a reporter for the Daily Clarion when this happened. His second wife, Marla, was a much more developed character, but she was also killed by one of the villains Jameson sponsored in the past, and he has come to blame himself for that.

3 – He already shot Spider-Man

For all his hatred of the wall climber, Jameson rarely committed direct physical violence against the Spider. However, even when he did it at the conclusion of Amazing Spider-Man #800, It was an accident.

This edition was the finale in Dan Slott’s Red Goblin saga, where Norman Osborn teamed up with the symbiote Carnage to finally crush the Spider forever. Sure, he failed, but interestingly enough, Jonah had a gun pointed at a defeated Osborn and fired. Not wanting Osborn to die, or Jameson to become an assassin, Spider-Man threw himself in front of the bullet. Fortunately, the shot hit the Spider in the arm, but it was a pretty dramatic moment.

2 – The Interview

In 2017, Chip Zdarsky and Michael Walsh brought a big change for Jonah (and Spider-Man) to the pages of Peter Parker: The Spectacular Spider-Man #6. What happened was that Jonah provided the Spider with some information he needed in exchange for a promise of an exclusive, no-holds-barred interview, held over dinner at Jonah’s apartment.

Throughout the interview, the editing delved into the relationship between the characters and their mutual visions with a focus that had never been done before. As the two characters built up an argument, Jonah revealed that his problem with Spider-Man boiled down to the fact that he told jokes while everyone else had to deal with the tragedy that followed him, hiding behind his mask so he could he never had to deal with – check this out – responsibility for the consequences of his actions.

Finally, the two characters reached their breaking point, and Spider-Man ended up explaining himself the only way he could: he revealed his identity. Confronted with the fact that his archenemy was Peter Parker, a guy Jameson had grown close to over the years and even considered something close to a second child, Jonah didn’t get angry, as you might expect. Instead, he made an honest attempt to change his habits, trying to “help” Peter now that he understood his motivations.

1 – He is now a fan of Spider-Man

One big reason Jameson hates Spider-Man is that he could never support a guy who is technically a lawbreaker. Besides, there’s the whole mask issue. He doesn’t trust masked ones, In fact, he doesn’t trust someone he can’t know what their intentions are. But when he finds out that Spider-Man is actually Peter Parker, everything changes.

Jameson supports Spider-Man’s actions in his podcast and defend them from the accusations that might hang over him. But of course he’s still the same old Jameson, deep down, and when Spider-Man is invited to join his podcast in a special interview, the two end up disagreeing on several points and arguing heatedly. It’s Jameson, right…