10 free courses on the technology sector that will be trending in 2022

The technology sector will continue to experience a major boom in 2022. To prepare professionals for the opportunities generated by the new digital economy, the Eu Capacito program offers training courses in tune with the main trends in the job market.

Robert Half’s 2022 Salary Guide, a study that presents the main recruitment trends, rising sectors, technical and behavioral skills, released the results obtained in the current pandemic context. According to the survey, 63% of CIOs believe that it will be more challenging to find qualified professionals in the field of technology in the next year. Additionally, 32 percent of CIOs name developers among the top three hardest-to-find technology professionals.

The technical skills most in demand by technology companies and startups are Java, .net, python, react, angular, vue.js, Javascript, HTML, Kotlin, Flutter, Swift. The report also points out that 32% of technology directors say they will open new positions in 2022.

Anyone who wants to specialize in finding opportunities in the technology market can count on the free courses that Eu Capacito – a social project that aims to train professionals for the digital economy – makes available on its platform. All offer a certificate. Check it out below:

Big Data & Analytics blockchain data security Cloud Computing & Data Science Java fundamentals Python Customer Experience Management User Experience Business Intelligence Linux Fundamentals

Big Data & Analytics

In this 60-hour course, those interested will learn to transform data into information. Among the topics covered are introduction to the concepts of big data, innovation and big data, career possibilities in the area, machine learning, and so on.

blockchain

In Blockchain Advanced, you will learn the concepts of this technology, how this platform is used and even create a smart contract. Hours: 40 hours.

data security

In recent years, more than ever has been heard about data leaks and “hijackings” performed by hackers. In this context, cybersecurity has gained increasing attention from large companies, which in turn has resulted in an increased demand for this type of professional. The Cybersecurity course covers concepts such as CyberSecurity vs. Information Security, risks, vulnerabilities and threats to information security and business continuity, characteristics and vulnerabilities of services, and packet analysis in TCP/IP networks, among others.

Cloud Computing & Data Science

The course introduces a new computing model that has emerged to change the way we interact with traditional networks, services, applications, and frameworks. The user learns about cloud, cloud architecture, cloud applications, data science, data mining, and many more. Hours: 80 hours.

Java fundamentals

The course teaches about the development platform that has become one of the most used and accepted in the market. The course covers object orientation, IDES, variables, conversions and Hello World, database access, repeating structures, Arrays, Strings and collections, and much more. Hours: 80 hours

Python

The advanced course lasts 80 hours. The Python language is considered one of the best for beginners in programming, as well as being very powerful. Divided into eight chapters, the course teaches the main features of this language.

Customer Experience Management

The course has 40 hours of content and covers topics such as the customer journey, omnichannel, CRM and neuromarketing.

User Experience

The UX course provides interested parties not only with introductory content on the subject, but also with the possibility of creating prototypes.

Business Intelligence

The Business Intelligence course teaches how to structure data with dimensional modeling and ETL process.

Linux Fundamentals

The Linux introductory course helps to introduce concepts about the operating system, exploring from the first commands to the most advanced. Workload of 40 hours.

