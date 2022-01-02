‘1st day of the year and I didn’t catch anyone’

Viih Tube, 21, enjoyed the turn of the year in São Miguel do Gostoso, in Rio Grande do Norte, and made a joke with followers on Instagram about the single phase she is living.

“First day of the year and I didn’t have anyone. I think I can date again,” she wrote. The publication was shared by her mother, Viviane, and reposted by the influencer. According to Viih Tube, the confession was first shared to her Instagram Best Friends group.

Viih Tube published confession first to ‘Best Friends’ group Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Also, in the message, Viih Tube says that despite being enjoying the trip, he was missing his family. “It wasn’t my vibe so I’m going to sleep,” he wrote.

The influencer recently drew attention on social media for her confession of having kissed several people during GKay’s Farfa, the birthday party of influencer and actress Gessica Kayane, which lasted three days. “I hooked up with a lot of people, but a lot of them were anonymous people. I don’t think there’s an anonymous person left that I didn’t kiss,” she said at the time.

During the party, Viih Tube also kissed ex-Fazenda Lipe Ribeiro and, since then, the two have lived an affair. YouTuber paid R$ 2,500 by taxi to go from São Paulo to Rio de Janeiro to see her partner after leaving a party.