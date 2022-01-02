20 years ago, O Cravo ea Rosa won the villain after a last minute decision by Globo

In O Cravo ea Rosa, Catarina (Adriana Esteves) and Petruchio (Eduardo Moscovis) have to deal with their own “animosities” to get ahead with their love story. To the misfortune of the protagonists, a shrew like that enters the scene to further disrupt their lives. A villain was created in a hurry by author Walcyr Carrasco after a Globo decision related to the soap opera, currently being rerun in the afternoons of the network.

20 years ago, when O Cravo ea Rosa was aired for the first time, the high ratings excited the channel’s management. “Nobody thought it would be the success it was. The novel was designed to have 90 chapters. It was going to be short, inaugurating a new phase of the timetable, of short soap operas”, reported Walcyr Carrasco in an interview with the book Autores: Histórias da Teledramaturgia (2009), from the Memória Globo project.

The format had already been tried out with Esplendor (2000), an hourly predecessor, who averaged 28 points in its 125 chapters. The plot by Catarina and Petruchio raised Ibope to 30 points, which caused the “spreading”. After airing in June 2000, the serial would only leave the scene in the following year, in March 2001, totaling 221 chapters.

“When the telenovela was in chapter 70, they announced that it would have 200. In order to expand the story, I made some requests to Globo. I asked, for example, for new sets and a new actress to play a villain, something the soap opera didn’t have.” Walcyr Executioner

According to the author, the role of villain was played by Catarina herself, whose indomitable genius prevented her relationship with Petruchio. “In 90 chapters, this was possible. But, in 200, I needed a character who could make a setup, I needed a villain with the profile of a traditional soap opera.”

Lived by Drica Moraes, Marcela enters the scene to defy characters from O Cravo ea Rosa

It was in light of this conflict that Walcyr Carrasco – author of O Cravo ea Rosa in partnership with Mário Teixeira – created Marcela, a “total bitch”, as defined by the novelist in that same interview. Daughter of Joaquim (Carlos Vereza) and born Muriel, she returns to the city with a new name. In love with Petruchio, she makes life hell for the hillbilly and for Catarina, until she gets involved with Batista (Luis Mello), with an eye on the banker’s money.

Marcela’s victims don’t stop there. Willing to stay with Batista, the evil woman also starts to have the humble Joana (Tássia Camargo) as her rival. In living with her stepmother, Bianca (Leandra Leal) also suffers the bread that the devil kneaded. Another target of the bad character schemes is Januário (Taumaturgo Ferreira), his half-brother, to whom Joaquim’s entire fortune is destined when the old man dies, also in the middle of the story. For her scams, she has an accomplice, the outsider Ezequiel (Déo Garcez).

After a lot of preparing, Marcela ends up in misery. Separated from Batista, who finally takes Joana as his wife, the shrew can only get a good amount of money from the banker when she enters into an agreement with the millionaire to leave the family alone. In the end, she ends up alongside Heitor (Rodrigo Faro), another scammer, becoming her partner in upcoming scams.