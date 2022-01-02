2021 inflation pressures higher prices at the beginning of the year

The old “new year, new price” rule should come back in force because of the inflationary legacy of 2021. The Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) hit double digits – 10.74% accumulated in the 12 months to November – and ignited the a warning sign for companies, schools, self-employed professionals, service providers, among others, to readjust their prices for inflation, in order to mitigate accumulated losses in recent months.

Inflationary inertia, as the mechanism for raising prices today with an eye on the rearview mirror is known by experts, should account for half of the inflation in 2022, according to calculations by the economist at Credit Suisse, Lucas Vilela. “Inertia, for sure, will be the main villain of inflation in 2022”, he says.







Signs signal prices of merchandise in the Rio de Janeiro market 09/02/2021 REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes Photo: Reuters

Vilela, who came to this conclusion through econometric studies, argues that, given the expectation of a weak economy in 2022, great demand pressure for price increases is not expected. What should weigh in during the year are the readjustments based on inflation.

Despite not having figures on the impact of inertia on inflation in 2022, Fábio Romão, an economist at LCA Consultores, also believes that it will be stronger than in other years. This is because inflation in 2021 reached double digits and, with services resuming, this sector will try to compensate for the losses of the pandemic. “Everything indicates that we will have more indexing.”

HERITAGE. According to a study by Credit Suisse, which projects inflation of 6% for 2022, well above the expectations of the Central Bank (4.7%) and the market (5.03%), according to the Focus Bulletin, 3 percentage points of inflation 2022 will result from inflationary inertia.

Economist Maria Andréia Parente Lameiras, a researcher at the Institute for Applied Economic Research (Ipea), has a different assessment. “There is a heritage, but it’s not all of that. The increase in 2022 because of inertia will be marginal.” She argues that Brazilians have lost a little of the transfer culture. Furthermore, the weak demand forecast may act as a brake on prices.

Romão, from LCA, despite considering that the impact of inertia will be strong, considers that the effects of the 7.25 percentage point increase in the basic interest rate on the activity can mitigate the readjustments.

Vilela, from Credit Suisse, believes that the inflationary memory is still very deep and this defense mechanism manifests itself when inflation takes a leap, as it did in 2021. “When inflation is low, around 2% a year or less , people do not worry about past inflation and stop creating perverse mechanisms, indexed contracts, and look to the future.”

The persistence of price increases occurs through indexation, either formally, provided for in contracts, or informally, based on people’s perceptions. This is the case for self-employed professionals such as doctors and dentists, or service providers such as plumbers and electricians. Pressured by cost increases, these workers also see their money worth less in supermarket purchases, for example. The next step is to increase the value of the appointment or per diem to protect yourself.

Minimum wage

Price increases due to inflation are transmitted in a variety of ways. One of the most important is the cost of labor, which particularly impacts services. The value of the minimum wage, which is corrected by the National Consumer Price Index (INPC), increased 10.18%, to R$ 1,212. The readjustment exceeds the official inflation measured by the IPCA, which should be at 10.02% in 2021, according to projections. The minimum wage is an index of pensions and other social benefits.

In schools, one of the main costs is the teachers’ salary, which is readjusted by the INPC. A recent national survey showed that more than half (53%) of primary and secondary schools plan to increase tuition fees and enrollment by between 7% and 10%, according to consulting firm Meira Fernandes, which specializes in education. The president of the Union of Teaching Establishments in the State of São Paulo (Sieeesp), Benjamin Ribeiro da Silva, expects an even greater rise in tuition fees, between 10% and 13%.

Rent

Among the administered prices, that is, those that need the seal of government agencies – a highlight are pharmaceutical products. The adjustment rule for these items is the variation of the IPCA from the previous year, minus 1 percentage point of productivity gain. With this, it is possible to expect a readjustment of 9% of pharmaceutical products, compared to 6.6% in 2021, says Romão.

The urban bus fare is also an administered price that must be weighed, recalls the LCA economist. As the ticket price is heavily influenced by diesel oil, which should close 2021 with a 47.5% increase, Romão expects a 10% increase in 2022.

The increase in rents, governed by contracts normally readjusted by the General Price Index – Market (IGPM), was partially broken. As the IGP-M soared in 2020 and accumulated an increase of 17.78% in 2021, landlords and tenants sought other indexes such as the IPCA. Still, it will be a minor adjustment, but with an eye on the rearview mirror.