3 juices to boost body immunity and improve disease fighting

Strengthening the body’s immunity has always been a hot topic around the world. However, with the arrival of the current pandemic, perhaps it has never been as much researched about it.

After all, a healthy immune system prevents illnesses, such as viral and bacterial ones, and also helps to cure them. So, nothing better than learning food tricks to keep immunity up there.

Quite simply, the immune system is the human body’s protective shield. It is formed by agents that eliminate threats and pathogens that come into contact with the body. He is also responsible for the person’s recovery from an illness, such as the flu, for example.

For the proper functioning of this health system of human beings, some nutrients can contribute immensely. The best way to strengthen immunity is to combine physical activity with proper nutrition. So today you are going to discover some natural juices that can do this job for you.

Natural juices that increase the body’s defenses

1 – Green juice with lemon

Ingredients:

1 lettuce leaf;

2 cabbage leaves;

1 celery stalk;

1 green apple;

2 small carrots;

1 fresh ginger root;

1 (dessert) spoon of honey.

All you need to do is wash all the ingredients well and blend them in a blender. Add ice to cool off on hotter days.

2 – Orange juice with carrots and cabbage

Ingredients:

250 ml of orange juice;

1 chopped cabbage leaf;

A carrot;

1 dessert spoon of sunflower seed (without salt).

Squeeze the oranges and blend them together in a blender. This is a good drink for hot days.

3 – Pineapple, mint, honey and ginger juice

Ingredients

3 slices of pineapple;

3 mint leaves;

1 tablespoon of honey;

150 ml of water (one American cup);

2.5 cm of grated ginger.

Blend everything together in a blender and that’s it, add ice to drink.