5 phrases that marked the return of Faustão in the Band

2 – “She came to a place that has sun in her life every day”
Announcing that the journalist Anne Lottermann will be his stage companion at Faustão na Band, the presenter joked that now, with a career in entertainment, the gaucho will have “sun” every day in her life, playing with the fact that the gaucho already have worked with meteorology.
3 – “You live at home and still depend on me”
The appearance of João Guilherme, son of the presenter, was a success on the internet. Many were surprised that he is now 18 years old, and will now work alongside his father on TV.
In one of the funniest moments, João said that he’s going to “fool” his father on the show, and the presenter immediately replied, remembering that the boy is still dependent and lives with him.
4 – “Every day of the week, a different program”
Many people were surprised that Fausto Silva will now present a daily program on Band. From Monday to Friday, Faustão’s team will create more than a program, but a schedule. Each day of the week will have different attractions and pictures for the public.
5 – “Let’s bring a lot of joy, which Brazil needs”
In the final minutes of the special program, Faustão spoke about the difficult year in his personal life and for Brazil. With the new phase in the Band, the presenter guaranteed to bring a lot of joy to the audience, with information, emotion, humor and successes.
Faustão in Band
After 34 years, Fausto Silva is back in Band, the station on which he became one of the greatest communicators in Brazil. The show Faustão na Band premieres on January 17th, at 8:30 pm.
From Monday to Friday, right after Jornal da Band, Fausto Silva will present a different schedule every day, with many news, musical attractions, talent shows and curiosities for the public.