50 Shades of Gray actress hides secrets

Famous for playing protagonist Anastasia in 50 Shades of Grey, Dakota Johnson is in The Lost Daughter on Netflix. Directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, the film is one of the platform’s biggest bets for the awards season. With the feature in the service, we list below secrets, trivia and interesting details of the life and career of Dakota Johnson; Look.

Dakota Johnson comes from a true Hollywood dynasty. The actress is the daughter of Melanie Griffith (A Secretary of the Future) and Don Johnson (Miami Vice), two big stars of the entertainment industry.

But that’s not all: the 50 Shades of Gray star is also the granddaughter of Tippi Hedren, a veteran actress known for starring in Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds.

Dakota began her movie career in 1999 with the film Crazy people of Alabama, in which she starred with her mother. After a decade-long hiatus, the star returned to the big screen with a small role in The Social Network, 5 years before being cast as Anastasia in 50 Shades of Grey.

modeling career

After his small part in Alabama’s Crazy people, Dakota Johnson decided to pursue a career in modeling. In 2006, the actress signed a contract to model while still in high school. For a while, Dakota focused completely on the fashion world, participating in campaigns for several brands. But later, he changed his mind and decided to follow in his parents’ footsteps.

Miss Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson won the honor of being Miss Golden Globe when she was just 16 years old. For those who don’t know, the post (which no longer exists) used to be given to the children of celebrities, who helped with the distribution of prizes. The actress went down in history as the first daughter of a former Miss Golden Globe to be cast in the role, as Melanie Griffith shared the same honor when she was younger.

Rehabilitation

In 2007, at age 17, Dakota Johnson was admitted to rehab for drug addiction. In this case, the actress also followed in her parents’ footsteps, as both Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson also dealt with narcotics issues. Since then, Dakota has lived a sober and balanced life.

Dakota Johnson’s Tattoos

Dakota Johnson, from The Lost Daughter, has several tattoos all over her body. In an interview with The News website, the actress said that she has 11 tattoos, some of them located in “strategic places”. But Dakota also admits that he regrets some of the tattoos, but that he intends to continue “scribbling” the body. In 50 Shades of Grey, the actress had to cover the tattoos to play Anastasia.

natural blonde

Although she appears with black or brown hair in most of her roles, Dakota Johnson is actually blonde. The actress painted the tresses to differentiate herself from her mother’s image, but it’s enough to analyze the old photos of the star to check the natural color of her hair. Tippi Hedren, the actress’ grandmother, was also one of the most famous blondes in Hollywood of the 60s.

production company

Everyone knows that Dakota Johnson is a great model and a talented actress, but the 50 Shades of Gray star has also decided to bring her talents backstage. In recent years, Dakota has focused primarily on the production company TeaTime Pictures, created in partnership with former Netflix executive Ro Donnelly.

stole accessories

After working for so long on the 50 Shades of Gray set, Dakota Johnson decided to take home an accessory from the movie as a souvenir of the production. In an interview, the actress confessed to having stolen a whip from backstage, as well as several panties and lingerie from her character Anastasia.

famous friends

Unsurprisingly, Dakota Johnson has many famous friends. One of the best friends of the actress is Riley Keough, the granddaughter of Elvis Presley. The two have been seen together at various events and on tours of Los Angeles. You probably know Riley Keough from performances in movies like Zola and The Girlfriend Experience.

Dancer

In 2018, Dakota Johnson was chosen as the protagonist of the film Suspiria, a remake of the iconic work by Dario Argento. In the role of a dance student, the actress used many experiences prior to characterizing her character. In fact, Dakota Johnson studied dance for many years, and even danced professionally in her teens.

Stunt in 50 Tones

In several interviews, Dakota Johnson has talked about her experience shooting 50 Shades of Gray and her decision not to use body doubles in sex scenes – unlike fellow scenemate Jamie Dornan. The only scene in which the star chose to use a double was the one in which Anastasia was slapped – as she didn’t want to leave marks on her body.

