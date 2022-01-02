6 Awaited Functions for WhatsApp in 2022 | Social networks

Some features long awaited by users may be made available by WhatsApp in 2022. Frequently requested features, features already available on rival Telegram and highlights made by the specialized website WABetaInfo bring some indications of what the messenger could reach next year. Thinking about it, the TechAll prepared a list of six highly anticipated functions for WhatsApp in 2022.

READ: WhatsApp: how to listen to audio before sending in conversation

1 of 6 WhatsApp: list has six features that are long-awaited by users that could be made available by the app in 2022 — Photo: Rubens Achilles/TechTudo WhatsApp: list features six features that are long-awaited by users that could be made available by the app in 2022 — Photo: Rubens Achilles/TechTudo

I cannot restore WhatsApp backup on iPhone; how to solve? See the TechTudo Forum.

2 of 6 Messenger must release feature that allows hiding the “last seen” of specific contacts — Photo: Anna Kellen Bull/TechTudo The messenger must release a feature that allows hiding the “last seen” of specific contacts — Photo: Anna Kellen Bull/TechTudo

The ability to hide the “last seen” status for specific contacts in the app is a feature heavily requested by users. The good news is that the feature is already being tested in the messenger, and it could be available during the next year.

The function was spotted by WABetaInfo — a site known for publicizing the app’s first-hand releases — in September and, according to the information revealed so far, the messenger would add one more option to the app’s privacy settings, which would allow it to choose between four options for “last seen”, which would be: “Everyone”, “My Contacts”, “Nobody” and “My Contacts Except…”. The last option would allow you to choose between specific users to hide the status, leaving the “last seen” visible to the rest of the contacts in the messenger.

2. Administrators delete posts in groups

3 of 6 Function caught by WABetaInfo should allow group chat administrators to delete messages sent by participants — Photo: Playback/WABetaInfo Function caught by WABetaInfo should allow group chat administrators to delete messages sent by participants — Photo: Playback/WABetaInfo

Another function that should be made available by the app in 2022 allows group chat administrators to delete messages sent in group chats. With the new feature, it would be possible to delete “To All” messages from any member of the group, and the balloon with the deleted text would be replaced with the phrase “Message has been removed by an administrator”.

The function was spotted by the specialized website WABetaInfo in December, and would be useful for allowing group moderators to have more autonomy to manage group chats. According to the website, the feature is still in the development stage and there is no scheduled date for the release of the function, even for the application’s trial version. Furthermore, it is not possible to know if the functionality will undergo changes before it is officially announced.

3. Function to transcribe audios

4 of 6 Transcription feature would have specific section in app — Photo: Playback/WABetaInfo Transcription feature would have specific section in app — Photo: Playback/WABetaInfo

In September, WABetaInfo spotted a feature in the beta version of the iPhone messenger (iOS) that would allow it to automatically transcribe voice clips. The feature would only be available for Apple cell phones, as it would use Apple’s own voice recognition function.

So far, the feature hasn’t been spotted on the iPhone (iOS) beta messenger, meaning it’s due to be announced next year. As far as is known so far, the feature should transcribe the speech as in a timeline, allowing the user to check what was said in each second of the voice clip. In addition, transcribed messages will be saved in a separate session of the app, allowing the user to check the text whenever they want.

5 of 6 WhatsApp reactions would be displayed in the left corner and would be visible to users in the conversation — Photo: Reproduction: WABetaInfo Reactions on WhatsApp would be displayed in the left corner and would be visible to users in the conversation — Photo: Reproduction: WABetaInfo

Another feature expected to arrive in the app in 2022 will allow users to react individually to messages, assigning faces to text balloons in a similar way to Messenger on Facebook and Instagram. The feature was spotted by WABetaInfo in the beta version of the app for Android and iPhone (iOS) in September and, according to the specialized website, it will be possible to send reactions and interact with the message balloons using any emoji available in the messenger.

5. Notice of print conversations and photos

Another function much awaited by users is the prints notice. The feature that tells you when screenshots are taken has been speculated before, but so far, WhatsApp hasn’t confirmed whether it wants to implement the function in the messenger in the future. Despite this, the functionality is in high demand, particularly for the single view feature released by the app in June.

The new feature allows you to send photos and videos that self-destruct shortly after being opened by the message recipient, but nothing prevents the contact from taking screenshots of the images or recording the device’s screen to save the media in the cell phone’s gallery. In this case, the print prompt could keep the functionality more secure as it would alert the sender to the attempted screen capture.

6. Edit messages already sent

6 of 6 The Telegram allows you to edit messages that have already been sent since 2016 — Photo: Reproduction/Raquel Freire The Telegram allows you to edit messages that have already been sent since 2016 — Photo: Reproduction/Raquel Freire

A feature present in the rival Telegram is also highly requested by WhatsApp users: permission to edit messages that have already been sent by the platform. Available on the rival app since 2016, the feature allows selecting a message to access the “Edit” option, allowing the user to rewrite the text sent.

The functionality is useful because it allows users to correct possible Portuguese errors in the text, for example, and also because it makes it possible to add information that might have been forgotten when sending the message. On WhatsApp, the feature is awaited by users, and it is possible that it will be implemented to the messenger during 2022.

With information from WABetaInfo