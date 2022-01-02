6 Benefits of Walking and What You Need to Know to Start Practicing

If your New Year’s plan includes starting a healthier life and if you’re not into bodybuilding, you’re in the right place! Today we are going to tell you some benefits of walking, so you can start practicing tomorrow, no excuses! Come with us!

6 benefits of walking:

1. Brain function

First, if you walk for about 40 minutes 3 times a week, there will be growth in your hippocampus region of the brain. This means it helps improve brain function, preventing Alzheimer’s and dementia with advancing age.

2. Energy

This is no mystery to anyone, after a good walk, we acquired a little more gas in our day! Basically, walking is an exercise that lubricates your joints and energizes your entire body without stressing or exhausting.

3. Combating depression

Then, steady walking is an effective long-term antidote to depression. Also, even without being depressed, walking can improve your mood as well as stimulate your creativity.

4. Improves sleep

The truth is, whoever practices a good walk gets a deeper and more restful sleep. Furthermore, during the night there is a peak in the production of GH, a growth hormone, which plays a fundamental role in the cell renewal process and in the construction of muscles.

5. Prevents cardiovascular disease

Among the benefits of walking, we have a strengthening of the heart muscle, which relaxes blood vessels, reducing pressure. Therefore, by controlling the pressure, the practice also helps to prevent strokes and heart attacks.

6. Work the muscles

Finally, if you want definition in the abdomen, calves and buttocks, go for a walk! This is because, as the foot ends up having more contact with the ground whenever it walks, the contraction time of the leg muscles is longer.

follow him Portal 6 on Instagram: @portal6noticias and stay on top of all the news!