A Good Year for the Super Rich: Musk Club Fortune Rises $1 Tri in 2021 | Companies

Elon Musk’s wealth skyrocketed to levels reached only by John D. Rockefeller. Bill Hwang lost $20 billion in days. Bill Gates – once the richest man in the world – divorced in the shadow of Jeffrey Epstein.

For the richest people on the planet, 2021 was a year of huge gains, extreme losses and unprecedented scrutiny.

All in all, it was a good time to be a multibillionaire. Rising stock markets and rising valuations of everything from mansions to cryptoactives and commodities have boosted the collective fortune of the world’s 500 richest people by more than $1 trillion, even as the covid-19 pandemic engulfs the world for the second year.

The gains mean there is now a record 10 fortunes over $100 billion, over 200 over $10 billion, and Musk has reached the inflation-adjusted level of wealth reached by the richest person in modern history. The combined net worth on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index now exceeds $8.4 trillion, more than the GDP of all countries except the United States and China.

The huge fortunes amassed by the 0.001% also highlighted how the uneven recovery from the covid-19 economic shock has become more entrenched. While the wealthiest have benefited from capital markets and loose fiscal policy, the pandemic has pushed an estimated 150 million people into extreme poverty, according to World Bank estimates – a number that is likely to rise if inflation continue to climb.

It was a different story in China. The country’s financial elite has had its worst year since Bloomberg began tracking wealth in 2012, losing $61 billion as Beijing attacked big tech companies and promoted “common prosperity.” Jack Ma of Alibaba Group disappeared from the public stage and real estate moguls lost $35 billion amid a debt crisis that drew regulatory crackdowns.

No one personifies the squeeze better than Evergrande Group’s Hui Ka Yan. Once the second-richest person in China, Hui’s net worth has fallen by $17 billion this year as his real estate empire collapsed under crushing debt loads. The government encouraged him to use his personal wealth – including, among other toys, a mega yacht – to help repay investors.

Among the most fertile sources of new wealth this year are less tangible assets: digital assets, newly listed technology stocks and SPACs (non-operating companies created to acquire other businesses).

The volatile value of digital currencies has added and erased billions for crypto-evangelist Mike Novogratz, while a record number of initial public offerings have boosted the wealth of founders like Brian Armstrong – of Coinbase encryption platform – and David Vélez – of Brazilian digital bank Nubank .

By the end of the year, 42 members of the Bloomberg index had debuted in the rankings in 2021, mainly due to IPOs.

Overall, it was a year of big swings and massive payouts. With valuations on the rise and concerns growing about possible tax hikes, many billionaires seized the moment to sell. America’s richest billionaires had sold $43 billion worth of shares by early December, more than double the $20 billion they sold in the full year of 2020.

Fortunes have been reshaped in other ways. Bill and Melinda Gates’ divorce meant that the co-founder of Microsoft Corp. ceded assets while securing Melinda French Gates’ own place in the index, where she ranked 194th. MacKenzie Scott set records for philanthropy, while her ex-husband Jeff Bezos increased her donations to environmental causes after stepping down as CEO of Amazon.com.

Alongside the stratospheric monetary gains, there were implosions. In March, former hedge fund manager Bill Hwang went from obscurity to infamy in the blink of an eye when his family office, Archegos Capital Management, went under under the weight of leveraged bets, vaporizing a $20 billion fortune .

At the heart of it all—market volatility, cryptocurrency, tax talk, sales, record-breaking wealth gains—was Elon Musk. The revered and insulted entrepreneur topped the Billionaires Index in January and remained at the top for most of the year, thanks to Tesla’s rising share price and consistent earnings growth, and the rising value of SpaceX.

The electric-vehicle maker’s climb was so steep that it placed its third-largest shareholder – Leo KoGuan, a low-key trader and a self-confessed Musk fan – in the billionaires index, with a fortune of $10.8 billion.

