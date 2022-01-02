‘A place in the Sun’: Barbara discovers Túlio’s secret

Alinne Moraes, the Barbara of ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ (Photo: Globo)

In the next chapters of novel “A place in the sun”, Barbara (Alinne Moraes) will discover Túlio’s (Daniel Dantas) great secret.

Once she starts working at Redentor, she will participate in an online meeting with Leila (Mayara Theresa). At a certain point, the secretary, who will be in Túlio’s office, will tell her that she needs to format a document on another computer and will ask Barbara to wait. The employee will then leave the room, but will forget about the equipment’s camera turned on.

Then the villain will enter the room talking to Ruth (Pathy Dejesus). Barbara will hear his voice but won’t see his image at first. Until Tulio, without realizing it, will appear in front of the camera taking a golden bag. He will give the gift to his mistress. Barbara will follow everything, but she still won’t know it’s the engineer.

Upon opening the package, Ruth will say that she was surprised to receive lingerie. Seductive, Tullius will kiss her.

Barbara will be very curious, not knowing who the girl is. Shortly thereafter, she goes to meet Ruth in the company parking lot and notices that she is carrying the golden package.

– Miss Ruth. I do not believe. It’s her, then – Barbara will tell herself.

Check out the week’s summary of “A Place in the Sun” from January 3rd to 8th: