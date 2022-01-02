A Place in the Sun: Barbara is between life and death after being surprised by Renato’s decision; know everything

Mental health is a serious matter and the soap opera “Um Lugar Ao Sol” should touch this topic with more attention in the next chapters… Since she learned she couldn’t get pregnant, Barbara (Alinne Moraes) was very impacted and even tried to kill herself on the beach. According to Notícias da TV this Saturday (1st), the character will have a similar attitude in the next chapters, which will leave her between life and death.

As we had already mentioned here, the chapters of Lícia Manzo’s soap opera at the beginning of the year will show the increasingly intense approximation between Renato/Christian (Cauã Reymond) and Lara (Andreia Horta). The usurper will be so moved by the possibility of having his ex-girlfriend back that he will ask for a divorce for Santiago’s daughter (José de Abreu).

Completely out of her mind, Barbara goes to ask Nicole (Ana Baird) for help, who will be terrified of the situation and will go looking for a tranquilizer in her car. When she returns, she will end up watching the exact moment when Barbara is run over by another car.

Alinne Moraes’ character is taken to the hospital, where the doctor will inform her that her health is very serious. In addition, he warns that the surgery could leave neurological sequelae or kill her. For Cecília (Fernanda Marques), Nicole will relate the desperate scenes she witnessed and will confide that it was not an accident, but a suicide attempt.

“Bárbara was not run over, it was not an accident. In fact, she threw herself. He threw himself in front of the car, understand? Before I could do anything, she threw herself in the direction of a car that was backing up. It was her, do you understand? She was the one who threw herself. I’m sure, I saw it. It was horrible, Cecilia, horrible”, will tell.

The teenager will question whether the voice actress has already revealed everything to the rest of the family, but Nicole will say she wants to keep it a secret. “I can’t tell you something like that. Not without my sister agreeing. The stigma on account of my mother is enough. Mental illness is illness until page two: deep down, everyone thinks it’s cool”, will argue.