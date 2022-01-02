AAA Games with up to 75% off

If every week we bring you the best discounts on games, there was no way to let anyone down at the turn of the year. The last week of 2021 and the first weekend of 2022 come with a series of offers for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 as well as Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S, including award-winning triple A games.

GTA V at a discount? Yes sir!

Among the PS4 and PS5 games with discounts, the highlights are Deathloop (from BRL 299.90 to BRL 149.95) and Ratchet & Clank: In Another Dimension (from BRL 349.90 to BRL 248, 42). The highlights of Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S are for Doom Eternal (from BRL 249.00 to BRL 62.25) and FIFA 22 (from BRL 299.00 to BRL 119.60 on Xbox One and from R$339.00 to R$203.40 on the Xbox Series X/S).

Also, check out other promotion highlights:

PlayStation Store

Call of Duty: Vanguard – Multi-generation package: R$ 223.30

NBA 2K22 (PS4): BRL 149.95

NBA 2K22 (PS5): BRL 174.95

Far Cry 6 PS4 & PS5: R$ 167.94

FIFA 22 (PS4): BRL 119.56

FIFA 22 (PS5): R$ 203.34

GTA V: BRL 79.95

Deathloop: BRL 149.95

Ratchet & Clank: In Another Dimension R$ 248.42

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4 & PS5: R$ 149.70

Xbox store

Eternal Doom: BRL 62.25

FIFA 22 (Xbox One): BRL 119.60

FIFA 22 (Xbox Series X / S): R$ 203.40

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: R$111.98

Back 4 Blood: R$ 179.99

Far Cry 6: BRL 167.97

GTA V: BRL 74.97

Hot Whells Unleashed: R$ 174.96

NBA 2K22 (crossgen): BRL 199.75

Rider’s Republic: R$167.97

