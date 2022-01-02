Abel Ferreira launches book with backstage of his achievements as coach of Palmeiras – Sports

The phrase “Cold head, warm heart”, one of the technician’s mottos Abel Ferreira in the achievements of two editions of the Liberators (2020 and 2021) and a Brazil Cup (2020) by the palm trees, is also the title of coach’s first book.

With pre-order from this Saturday, January 1st, in the club’s official store, the volume brings together the backstage of the first months of work by the coach and his technical committee in Brazilian football. The book will allocate the coach’s royalty income to charities chosen by him and the club.

Result of a collective report of Abel Ferreira and by assistants Carlos Martinho, João Martins, Tiago Costa and Vitor Castanheira since October 2020, the book brings “secrets, reflections and methods revealed in first person”, according to the Palmeiras website.

“When I arrived here, I asked Cícero (Souza, football manager) about books by Brazilian coaches. ‘We don’t have any books,’ he told me. I’ve been writing a book for a year with my technical team to explain everything we’ve done for a year. This book will come out in January, and you’ll have all the stories and our work there. It’s a way that I have to thank Brazilian football. It’s done, it needs to be published”, said the coach at the end of last year.

Abel and his coaching staff reveal details of the club’s experiences and make considerations about Brazilian football. Tactical analysis and preparation secrets for important games in the last two seasons are some of the highlights of the work, which also brings unprecedented backstage images.

chosen as the best coach in South America in the traditional annual election of the Uruguayan newspaper El País, the Portuguese beat Marcelo Gallardo, Argentine champion for River Plate, and Lionel Scaloni, Copa América champion with Argentina’s national team. The coach’s contract, which has already become one of the most successful in the club’s history, will be extended for a year and he will have a significant salary increase.

Service

Book: Cool Head, Warm Heart

Authors: Abel Ferreira, Carlos Martinho, João Martins, Tiago Costa and Vitor Castanheira

Publisher: Garoa Books

Price: BRL 74.90

Sales: Palmeiras Store (pre-sale with delivery scheduled for 1/3/2022)

Format: 16×23

Finishing: Brochure

Pages: 320 (estimate)