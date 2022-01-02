About to debut at Copinha, Flamengo seeks to reveal new promises – Flamengo

Mais Querido starts participating in the tournament from this Wednesday (05)

THE São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup, popularly known as ‘Copinha’, will start to be played from this Sunday (22). However, Flamengo’s debut in the tournament will be next Wednesday (5th), from 9:45 pm (Brasilia time), against Forte Rio Bananal, from Espírito Santo. In this edition, Fla seeks to reveal new promises.

Mais Querido returns to dispute the Copinha after two seasons. That’s because, in 2021, the tournament was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2020, Rubro-Negro gave up the competition by prioritizing the Carioca Championship. At the time, Fla played the first rounds with an alternative team, formed by under-20 players.

Remember that Flamengo is four-time champion of Copinha (1990, 2011, 2016 and 2018). Over the years the club participated in the tournament, several athletes who broke the competition were tapped into the professional squad. In recent years, names such as goalkeeper Hugo Souza and striker Vini Jr. have passed through the tournament before gaining space in the first team.

Now, in 2022, Rubro-Negro is looking to reveal new talents for Brazilian and, who knows, international football. After the duel against Fort Rio Bananal, the Flamengo faces Floresta, on January 8th, at 7 pm (Brasilia time). The red-black team plays its last match of the first phase on January 11, at 21:45 (GMT), against the West.