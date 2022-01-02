Gabriela Doria – 11:04 am | Updated on 01/01/2022 11:14 AM



Marie Antoinette de las Nieves denied rumors that Covid was “dying” Photo: Instagram Play

After revealing that she is with Covid-19, actress Maria Antonieta de Las Nieves, known for playing Chiquinha, in the series Chaves, used social media to reassure fans. The 71-year-old artist denied that she “is dying”.

– Thank you for your messages and prayers. I make this video so you can see that I’m fine and not in delicate health as mentioned by some internet sites. Happy year 2022 and see you soon in California to follow ‘Chilindrineando’ – said the actress, referring to the original name of the character.

Although she doesn’t give much details about her health, she says she has mild flu symptoms.

– It’s a fact that Covid caught me, but if I think I’m in serious condition, I’m in serious condition. I’ve always been a very positive person. I just have a little flu, let’s say, but I don’t have any discomfort. Thanks to the press and my family. Don’t worry, family, you’ll still have me for many years – he completed.

See this photo on Instagram A publication shared by Ma Antonieta de las Nieves (@lachilindrina_official)

