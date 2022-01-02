Adele buys mansion for R$323 million; what is the singer’s fortune?

The singer Adele decided to invest part of her equity in a new mansion in the United States – but the property’s value is far from being half of her entire fortune.

The British company is paying US$ 58 million (about R$ 323 million, at the current price) for the property located in a luxury condominium in Beverly Hills.

According to the Sunday Times Rich List 2021, an annual survey conducted in the United Kingdom that lists the richest people in the country, the singer’s fortune is around 130 million pounds, something equivalent to R$ 980 million.

It occupied the 27th position of the richest musicians in the country.

With the album “30” released in November last year, the estimate was that the singer would still enrich another 600 million pounds (BRL 4.5 billion), according to The Mirror.

Adele’s divorce alone cost around 20 million pounds, around R$ 150 million at the current rate. her relationship with Simon Knecki it lasted from 2011 to 2019. The two are parents of Angelo, who was born in 2012.

With the new property, the singer still saved $52 million, as the property, which was owned by Sylvester Stallone, was announced in February last year for $110 million.

The mansion has 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, gym, sauna, steam room, swimming pool, screening room, custom bar, art studio and a two-story guest house.