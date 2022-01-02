Adele buys Sylvester Stallone’s mansion for R$323 million

British singer Adele, 33, decided to invest money in a new mansion. However, the property was none other than Sylvester Stallone, 75. Even a statue of the Rocky Balboa character is in the house.

According to the TMZ website, the mansion cost US$ 58 million, the equivalent of more than R$ 323 million at the current price. Property is in Los Angeles.

Adele’s new mansion is situated in the Beverly Park community, which also has many artists as neighbors. Stallone put the property up for sale in February 2021 for $110 million.

However, Adele only managed to pay half the price after the property failed. Not many potential buyers appeared throughout the year. The mansion was acquired by Stallone in 1990. There are several items from the actor’s career throughout the house.

In all, the house has six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a gym, bar, swimming pool, cinema room, a sauna and two adjoining houses to host visitors.

Stallone currently lives with his wife in Florida. His house is in Palm Beach and was acquired for US$ 35 million, which represents R$ 195 million.

In 2019, it was reported that Adele was buying another mansion, more for a lower price, R$59 million, in Beverly Hills, California. What caught her attention was that the new property is located across from her ex-husband’s house.

According to information from the Daily Mail, the mansion is directly opposite the house of Simon Knecki, to whom Adele was married for seven years. The proximity of the houses would have been a factor of choice for the singer, since she and her husband share custody of little Angelo.