After being threatened, Rico Melquiades mocks Tati Quebra Barraco | famous

THE controversy involving the influencer Rico Melquiades and funk artist Tati Quebra Barraco seems to be far from over. After threaten to sue the influencer, who would have leaked his phone number, the singer from Rio de Janeiro appeared cursing a lot on social networks. Now, Carlinhos Maia’s friend used his Instagram to make fun of his former companion in confinement.

Both Rico Melquiades and Tati Quebra Barraco participated in the thirteenth edition of the rural reality show A Fazenda, on Record TV. During the confinement in Itapecerica da Serra, in São Paulo, the two carried out several fights, with the right to many offenses on both sides. The enmity seems to have survived the game and continued outside.

When confirmed in the attraction and even during the first days of the reality show, the funkeira was considered one of the favorites for the award. However, she was the sixth eliminated from the program, in a Roça where she competed with MC Gui and Rico himself. The comedian, friend of Carlinhos Maia, was canceled for one of the protagonists of the edition and won the prize of R$ 1.5 million.

This Saturday (1), he sent a message full of mockery to Tati Quebra Barraco just remembering that the public’s supposed preference for funk music did not make her the winner of the reality show. “I’m seeing Tati very mad at me… Tati, happy new year. I know it’s hard for you who thought I was going to win The Farm and didn’t see that I won…”, said the influencer.

Then, he reinforced that it was all a misunderstanding: “God bless you, happy new year… Just to make it clear: it wasn’t because I wanted to, I would never do that to release a number. I’m so happy with so much, I would never leak a number“. Many people on the internet defended Rico Melquiades. “He’s not lying, right?“, commented the internet user Edilene Silva. “and didn’t lie“, agreed the follower Elias Netto in an Instagram post. “I loved the answer“, replied the internet user Wanessa Carvalho.

remember

The controversy between Tati Quebra Barraco and Rico Melquiades began on Thursday (30), when the ex-peoan of A Fazenda 13, on Record TV, was irritated after having the phone number leaked. People outside the artist’s friendship cycle had access to the number, which was passed on to other people and soon reached social media. Tati Quebra Barraco started to be bombarded with hate messages and unusual requests.

“I’ve already changed numbers, you don’t need to waste time saving. Regardless of whether it was leaked or not, WhatsApp is personal, they should have the sense and not call“, warned Tati Quebra Barraco, on Instagram. This Friday (31), the famous returned to the social network and sent a message. “I had my number leaked, we are on recess, but the appropriate measures have been taken, and that’s it“, said the famous.

Influencer and comedian Rico Melquiades admitted having disclosed the funkeira’s number and phone number, but said it was all unintentional. The influencer himself said this when commenting on a post of a gossip profile on Instagram. “Guys, I accidentally posted her number, apologized“, lamented the friend of humorist Carlinhos Maia. “I would never leak someone’s number out of spite“, said the ex-participant of On Vacation with the Ex.

cursed a lot

During the New Year’s Eve celebrations, Tati Quebra Barraco took some time to send a “loving” message to her followers who, according to her, gave their opinion about her fight with Rico Melquiades. “Stopping by to wish everyone happy 2022. And another thing I came to retort here: people, stop messing around, it’s 2022“, began the singer, in a video published in Stories.

She continued. “You had to be enjoying your family than you’re arguing about whether it’s right or wrong [ele ter divulgado do número dela]. He’s not part of the group, he doesn’t have my contact, he can’t divulge it either unintentionally or willingly. So, fuck off, go look for what to do, it’s 2022. Changed the number, change it [sic] you too, got it?”, attacked the funkeira.

Tati Quebra Barraco also showed that he did not accept Rico Melquiades’ apology. “There’s no such thing as apologizing, I didn’t have to divulge my number, nor the group he was. So say it was by accident, but only released mine? Oh, fuck you f*ck, enjoy 2022“, concluded the singer, very angry.