After contracting Covid-19 after getting the vaccine, Xanddy responds to follower on immunization: ‘We can’t go against science’ | Bahia

Singer Xanddy, singer of the band Harmonia do Samba, answered a follow-up about trust in vaccines that protect against Covid-19, this Saturday (1st). The artist contracted the disease after taking the three doses of immunization.

The question came from a social network. The follower, who was not named, questioned the singer and received a straight answer.

“This one is nice to answer: ‘You take three doses, get sick and still trust the vaccine?’. Yes, because the vaccine doesn’t mean that you won’t get Covid, but that it will greatly reduce the risk of aggravating the situation of the disease. You need to open your mind, guys,” argued Xanddy.

“Pay attention: we have God, that we trust and that is undeniable. And we have Science. We cannot go against world science”.

The announcement that Xanddy had infected himself with Covid-19 came last Wednesday night (29), through a social network. Because of this, the band’s performances at New Year’s parties will be canceled and/or postponed.

“With mild symptoms, the artist discovered the contamination after performing an RT-PCR test to fulfill the year-end concert schedule, which would start tomorrow (12/30). For this reason, all the performances of the singer and his band Harmonia do Samba, planned for this period, will be cancelled/postponed,” said the press office.

Also according to the band’s advisors, Xanddy had already completed the cycle of vaccination against Covid-19, including the booster dose, as directed and recommended by the Ministry of Health.

“He and the entire Harmonia family regret what happened, as well as all the expectations generated by the public in each region where they would make a presentation. It is noteworthy that, after complying with all the security protocol recommended by Organs competent bodies, new schedules will be widely publicized in our schedule”.

There is no information on whether Carla Perez, the singer’s wife, and the artist’s children were also infected, or any other member of the band.

