After increase to pay Auxílio Brasil, IOF trebles collection – News

With the increase in the rates of IOF (Tax on Financial Transactions) on credit operations for companies and individuals, the tax collection tripled. According to the Federal Revenue, the IOF payment in November was R$4.9 billion, representing a real increase of 322.65%, the biggest increase among taxes.

Of this amount, R$1.2 billion is due to the increase in the rate, which began to apply from September 21 to December 31, 2021, according to a decree. The money collected, according to the federal government, would be used to fund the Brazil Aid, a program that replaced Bolsa Família and is expected to pay a monthly benefit of R$400 to nearly 20 million families. The expected revenue from the temporary increase in the rate is a total of R$ 2.14 billion.

After enactment of two constitutional amendments by the National Congress in December, which opened the budget space to fund the program, the Ministry of Economy stated that, in practice, this direct and automatic link does not necessarily exist in relation to the collection of the IOF.

“The IOF collection goes into the Single Account, like other taxes, making up the general collection. And this can be used for this and other current expenses”, explains the folder in a note.

“The linking of the IOF revenue to the payment of Auxílio Brasil, at that time, was above all to meet a legal requirement – it was pointed out as a revenue that would face a new expense that was being proposed”, states the text.

In addition to the temporary increase, the result of the IOF collection is explained by the restoration of taxation on credit operations in 2021, whose rate was reduced to zero in relation to operations that took place between April 3, 2020 and November 30, 2020.

“In November 2020, the rates were all zeroed, and now, in 2021, these rates were reestablished and increased. We had an almost null basis of comparison and we started to have a very expressive collection due to the temporary increase in the rate”, explains the head of the Tax and Customs Studies Center of the Federal Revenue, tax auditor Claudemir Malaquias.

From April to December 2020, the IOF on credit operations had been reset to make emergency lines of credit granted during the pandemic cheaper. Together, the two effects – an increase in the IOF tax and a weak basis for comparison last year – raised revenue by R$1.2 billion in November.

The IOF is a federal tax paid on all financial transactions, such as credit transactions, foreign exchange, insurance, bank loans or securities transactions. For example, on purchases made by credit card abroad and when the consumer enters the overdraft, the tax is charged. But interest-free purchases in installments do not have an IOF charge.